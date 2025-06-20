Gifts Of Hope

Bunk bed includes bed/mattress and frame, 2 comforters, 2 pillows and delivery.
El Amor staff and volunteers deliver bunk beds to children who have previously been using twigs, cinder blocks, wood pallets, or nothing at all for beds.
Two sets of bed sheets to fit on the bunk beds. Sheets help to keep the mattress clean. Sheets are delivered with a bunk bed by an El Amor de Patricia staff or volunteer, and the bed is made up and ready for a good nigh sleep upon complete set-up.
Elder Bed includes mattress, frame with handrail, pillow, comforter and delivery.
This may be the first bed a senior has had in their life in Guatemala. We provide secure standard sized beds with handrails for the Elder Bed Project.
One set of bed sheets to fit the Elder Beds. The sheets help to keep the mattress clean.
Sheets are delivered with an Elder Bed by an El Amor de Patricia staff or volunteer, and the bed is made up and ready for a good nigh sleep upon complete set-up
Vented stoves are installed by El Amor de Patricia staff and volunteers to replace dangerous open flame fires inside the homes
Pila
This large outdoor sink, is hooked up to potable water that El Amor has helped bring to each home in the village of Yalu.
El Amor de Patricia intends to ensure that the residents of Yalu are receiving proper nutritional subsidies that will help improve their brain function and overall health. Our goal is to subsidize protein-rich food for the village allowing them to fill in the needed fruits and vegetables and other necessities on their own.
A monthly food basket of protein rich foods will be delivered by El Amor de Patricia staff and volunteers for an entire year with this gift purchase.
This gift will go towards a need at our Yalu Education Center, whether it be school supplies for children who attend our English immersion school or curriculum for the mothers attending our program especially designed for them to further their education.
Like the rest of the village, the food for animals is scarce. As life is filled with daily challenges, caring for pets is not a luxury the villagers can afford.
El Amor, in conjunction with the families who receive food subsidies, has started a dog feeding program. Run by one of the mothers in Yalu, the village dogs get fed once per day.
This is the gift that will keep on giving throughout the year! Your gift recipient will receive correspondence throughout the year from a sponsored child.
Our children's home is a safe haven for abandoned, abused, and neglected children who are loved, appreciated, and encouraged to reach their full potential in a family-style setting. Our home provides stability, healthy nutrition, private education, and comprehensive medical, psychological, and dental care, in a safe and empowering holistic environment.
When you select this gift, El Amor de Patricia will put your donation to work where the need is the greatest.
This Christmas, we invite you to give a truly life-changing gift: a dignified home for a family in need in Yalú.
Many of the houses in the community are built with cane, cardboard, and plastic to protect against the cold nights, but these fragile structures cannot withstand the heavy rains, leaving families vulnerable and without a safe place to live.
Your donation can change that.
This Christmas, you can give the gift of a home and help a family in Yalú have a safe, stable place filled with hope.
Thank you for supporting this mission and helping us build a stronger future together.
Give families in Yalú access to nutritious, protein-rich food this Christmas. Your donation provides balanced, essential ingredients to those struggling with hunger. Bring health, dignity, and hope to their holiday season.
Give families in Yalú access to nutritious, protein-rich food this Christmas. Your donation provides balanced, essential ingredients to those struggling with hunger. Bring health, dignity, and hope to their holiday season.
Give families in Yalú access to nutritious, protein-rich food this Christmas. Your donation provides balanced, essential ingredients to those struggling with hunger. Bring health, dignity, and hope to their holiday season.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!