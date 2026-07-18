Want one less thing to worry about on event day?

Our VIP Experience gives you a comfortable place to enjoy the music, your official El Barrio tee to represent, and drink tickets to keep the good vibes flowing.

Your VIP Ticket Includes:

🎟️ Guaranteed seating in the VIP Tent

👕 Official El Barrio Block Party T-shirt

🍹 Five drink tickets at the VIP Tent