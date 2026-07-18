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About this event
Want one less thing to worry about on event day?
Our VIP Experience gives you a comfortable place to enjoy the music, your official El Barrio tee to represent, and drink tickets to keep the good vibes flowing.
Your VIP Ticket Includes:
🎟️ Guaranteed seating in the VIP Tent
👕 Official El Barrio Block Party T-shirt
🍹 Five drink tickets at the VIP Tent
Celebrate Puerto Rican culture while supporting the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis.
Every shirt purchased helps us continue our work year-round—preserving our culture, supporting scholarships, and creating opportunities for our community to connect and celebrate together.
Pre-order now to guarantee your size and pick it up at El Barrio on August 8.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!