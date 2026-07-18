A person in a Puerto Rican flag costume stands in front of a block party announcement with a blurred background of people and trees.
Puerto Rican Society

Hosted by

Puerto Rican Society

About this event

El Barrio Block Party

4000 S Compton Ave

St. Louis, MO 63118, USA

VIP Admission
$30

Want one less thing to worry about on event day?

Our VIP Experience gives you a comfortable place to enjoy the music, your official El Barrio tee to represent, and drink tickets to keep the good vibes flowing.

Your VIP Ticket Includes:

🎟️ Guaranteed seating in the VIP Tent

👕 Official El Barrio Block Party T-shirt

🍹 Five drink tickets at the VIP Tent

Pre-Order Official Block Party T-Shirt
$20

Celebrate Puerto Rican culture while supporting the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis.


Every shirt purchased helps us continue our work year-round—preserving our culture, supporting scholarships, and creating opportunities for our community to connect and celebrate together.


Pre-order now to guarantee your size and pick it up at El Barrio on August 8.

Add a donation for Puerto Rican Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!