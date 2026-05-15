El Carnaval de la Luna - Blue Sky Surgical 2026 Charity Event

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About this event
Enjoy an elegant evening of dining, live entertainment, and philanthropy while helping Blue Sky Surgical continue its mission of providing compassionate medical care to underserved communities.
As our premier event sponsor, your organization will receive the highest level of recognition before, during, and after the gala.
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Support the mission while receiving prominent recognition throughout the event.
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Help make our mission possible while increasing your organization's visibility.
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A wonderful opportunity to support Blue Sky Surgical while joining us for an unforgettable evening.
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$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!