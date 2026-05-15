A golden masquerade mask adorned with colorful feathers sits in the foreground against a dark blue background featuring a crescent moon and confetti.
Blue Sky Surgical Inc

Hosted by

Blue Sky Surgical Inc

About this event

El Carnaval de la Luna - Blue Sky Surgical 2026 Charity Event

815 Thomas Rd

Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, USA

General Admission
$175

Enjoy an elegant evening of dining, live entertainment, and philanthropy while helping Blue Sky Surgical continue its mission of providing compassionate medical care to underserved communities.

Diamond Sponsor
$15,000

As our premier event sponsor, your organization will receive the highest level of recognition before, during, and after the gala.

Includes:

  • Exclusive Diamond Sponsor recognition
  • Premium logo placement on all event materials
  • Featured LED screen recognition
  • Premier entrance signage
  • Invitation recognition
  • Sweet Treat Table sponsorship recognition
  • Social media recognition
  • Post-event recognition
  • 15 Gala tickets
Emerald Sponsor
$6,000

Support the mission while receiving prominent recognition throughout the event.

Includes:

  • Featured logo placement
  • Event signage
  • Invitation recognition
  • Photobooth or SWAG station recognition
  • Social media recognition
  • Post-event recognition
  • 10 Gala tickets
Sapphire Sponsor
$3,000

Help make our mission possible while increasing your organization's visibility.

Includes:

  • Logo on invitations
  • Event signage
  • Entrance recognition
  • Pre-event recognition
  • 4 Gala tickets
Ruby Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A wonderful opportunity to support Blue Sky Surgical while joining us for an unforgettable evening.

Includes:

  • Company name on event signage
  • Recognition before the event
  • 2 Gala tickets
Add a donation for Blue Sky Surgical Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!