EL Online Campus- Kids/Youth Camp Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Includes a Maveric Arms 88 All Purpose 12 guage Mossy oak Pump Action Shotgun, two Cabela's Pursuit arm chairs, one Cabela's Pursuit Spring-Steel Blind Combo, One Readhead Combo Flex Dinde Jake & Hen Decoy, one xl Readhead camo t-shirt, one Cabela's Crystal Pot Call, one set of 5 Redhead Turkey Mouth Calls, and one Bass Pro hat.
Includes a Maveric Arms 88 All Purpose 12 guage Mossy oak Pump Action Shotgun, two Cabela's Pursuit arm chairs, one Cabela's Pursuit Spring-Steel Blind Combo, One Readhead Combo Flex Dinde Jake & Hen Decoy, one xl Readhead camo t-shirt, one Cabela's Crystal Pot Call, one set of 5 Redhead Turkey Mouth Calls, and one Bass Pro hat.
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