El Paseo Virtual Farm Stand

1 Dozen Quail Eggs item
1 Dozen Quail Eggs
$6
Get some fresh quail eggs from the garden. Must pick up at the garden. 944 W. 21st St on Sundays between 10 am to 1 pm. Please email to confirm your pick up time. ♻️Bring Back the Carton for Reuse and get $1 off your next purchase!
Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$15
Proceeds go towards art programming in the garden with Pilsen Arts & Community House. Tote Art by Teresa Magana Must pick up at the garden. 944 W. 21st St on Sundays between 10 am to 1 pm. Please email to confirm your pick up time.
Chiles en vinagre - quart size item
Chiles en vinagre - quart size
$9
Pickled jalapenos and serrano peppers grown at the garden. Prepared by Hierbita Buenita Must pick up at the garden. 944 W. 21st St on Sundays between 10 am to 1 pm. Please email to confirm your pick up time.
