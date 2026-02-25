El Paso TNR

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El Paso TNR

About this shop

Team GATITOS Shop

Gatitos Tee XS item
Gatitos Tee XS
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 16.5 inches
  • Body Length: 27.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Gatitos Tee S item
Gatitos Tee S
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 18.5 inches
  • Body Length: 28.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Gatitos Tee M item
Gatitos Tee M
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 20.5 inches
  • Body Length: 29.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Gatitos Tee L item
Gatitos Tee L
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 22.5 inches
  • Body Length: 30.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Gatitos Tee XL item
Gatitos Tee XL
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 24.5 inches
  • Body Length: 31.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Gatitos Tee 2XL item
Gatitos Tee 2XL
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 26.5 inches
  • Body Length: 32.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Gatitos Tee 3XL item
Gatitos Tee 3XL
$30

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

  • Chest Width: 28.5 inches
  • Body Length: 33.5 inches
  • Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Unisex fit with curved bottom hem
  • Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.


Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.


El Paso Area Options:

  • Free volunteer delivery
  • Free local pick-up
  • Paid local delivery (USPS)

Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.


Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.

Add a donation for El Paso TNR

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