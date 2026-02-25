Team GATITOS Shop

Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.

Shirt Details

Chest Width: 16.5 inches

Body Length: 27.5 inches

Ultra-soft, 4.3 oz., 100% combed ring-spun cotton

Unisex fit with curved bottom hem

Screen printed with soft, water-based ink for a smooth, breathable feel

This is a limited release for 2026.

🚚 Delivery Information

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El Paso Area Options:

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Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.