Team GATITOS Shop

About this shop
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
Celebrate El Paso pride, community cats, and the team that makes TNR possible, all while funding spay & neuter surgeries during kitten season! Every purchase helps us play defense when it matters most.
This is a limited release for 2026.
Orders cannot be fulfilled without a selected delivery option.
Please scroll down and add your delivery option before checkout.
El Paso Area Options:
Outside of El Paso:
You must add SHIPPING FEE to your cart.
Orders will be fulfilled at the end of March. FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!