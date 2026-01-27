Thrive Learning Center

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Thrive Learning Center

About this event

El Pollo Loco Lunch - 1/29

Guac Chicken Burrito
$13

Guacamole Chicken Burrito 


Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, handmade guacamole, shredded Jack cheese, savory pinto beans, crisp shredded cabbage, freshly-prepared salsa fresca and creamy cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to-go

Bean/Rice/Cheese Burrito
$8

BRC Burrito®


Savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and shredded Jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Combo includes chips, salsa, and regular drink.

Classic Chicken Burrito
$8

Classic Chicken Burrito


Fire-grilled, shredded chicken in a mild, roasted-tomato salsa, savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and shredded Jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Salsa Verde Quesadilla
$11

Salsa Verde Quesadilla


A warm flour tortilla filled with a generous portion of melted, finely shredded Jack cheese, citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, and our signature avocado salsa. The tortilla is then folded and grilled to seal in all the flavors.

Street Corn Salad
$15

Street Corn Salad


Super greens blend with spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, crumbled cotija cheese, corn and red peppers, chili lime seasoning, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca. Served with creamy cilantro dressing

Bacon Ranch Salad
$15

Bacon Ranch Salad


Super greens blend with spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, crumbled cotija cheese, bacon, chili lime seasoning, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca. Served with a new House Ranch dressing.

Original Pollo Bowl
$9

Original Pollo Bowl®


Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, with savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, chopped cilantro and onions, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!