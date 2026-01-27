El Pollo Loco Lunch - 1/29

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Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, handmade guacamole, shredded Jack cheese, savory pinto beans, crisp shredded cabbage, freshly-prepared salsa fresca and creamy cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to-go
Savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and shredded Jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Combo includes chips, salsa, and regular drink.
Fire-grilled, shredded chicken in a mild, roasted-tomato salsa, savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and shredded Jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
A warm flour tortilla filled with a generous portion of melted, finely shredded Jack cheese, citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, and our signature avocado salsa. The tortilla is then folded and grilled to seal in all the flavors.
Super greens blend with spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, crumbled cotija cheese, corn and red peppers, chili lime seasoning, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca. Served with creamy cilantro dressing
Super greens blend with spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, crumbled cotija cheese, bacon, chili lime seasoning, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca. Served with a new House Ranch dressing.
Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, with savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, chopped cilantro and onions, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca.
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