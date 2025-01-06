El Rio Spartans Youth Football and Cheer Memberships 2025
REGISTRATION
$150
No expiration
Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.
REGISTRATION
$100
No expiration
Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.
REGISTRATION
$50
No expiration
Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.
2025 Football Registration
$550
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
$100 Deposit
$100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned)
Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2025
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
Football/ Cheer Payment
$275
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
Football/ Cheer payment
$175
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
Football / Cheer Registration
$375
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION.
Football/Cheer
$425
No expiration
Football payment
$450
No expiration
