El Rio Spartans Youth Football and Cheer Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus 2 mandatory fundraisers participation. and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and Full equipment returned)
Registration must be paid in full by June 1st, 2026
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus 2 mandatory fundraisers participation. and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and Full equipment returned)
Registration must be paid in full by June 1st, 2026
No expiration
CHEER REGISTRATION includes: $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (2 snack bar shifts plus 1 mandatory fundraiser participation) REGISTRATION MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY, 02ND, 2026.
No expiration
Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.
No expiration
Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.
No expiration
Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus 2 mandatory fundraisers participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026
No expiration
DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026 DUE
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