El Rio Spartans Youth Football and Cheer

Offered by

El Rio Spartans Youth Football and Cheer

About the memberships

El Rio Spartans Youth Football and Cheer Memberships 2026

Football & Cheer Registration Deposit
$200

No expiration

DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus 2 mandatory fundraisers participation. and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and Full equipment returned)

Registration must be paid in full by June 1st, 2026

Football & Cheer Registration
$100

No expiration

DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus 2 mandatory fundraisers participation. and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and Full equipment returned)

Registration must be paid in full by June 1st, 2026

2025 Cheer Registration FULL
$725

No expiration

CHEER REGISTRATION includes: $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (2 snack bar shifts plus 1 mandatory fundraiser participation) REGISTRATION MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MAY, 02ND, 2026.

REGISTRATION
$150

No expiration

Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.

REGISTRATION
$100

No expiration

Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.

REGISTRATION
$50

No expiration

Please note that your registration is not secure if $200 is not paid per any of datelines stated above.

2025 Football Registration
$550

No expiration

DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus 2 mandatory fundraisers participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026

Football/ Cheer Payment
$275

No expiration

DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026

Football/ Cheer payment
$175

No expiration

DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026

Football / Cheer Registration
$300

No expiration

DUE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. $100 Deposit $100 Refundable Volunteer hours refundable at the end of the season. (1 snack bar shifts plus mandatory fundraiser participation and/or other events depending on numbers of home games and equipment returned) Full Payment must be in no later than June 1st, 2026 DUE

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