About the memberships
Renews monthly
🌱 Seed Supporter – $10/month
A small seed can grow into something powerful. Your monthly gift helps provide basic school supplies, learning materials, and classroom resources that support a child’s daily learning. Every seed planted helps create opportunity and hope.
Renews monthly
This level helps cover part of a student’s educational needs, including learning materials, biblical instruction, and support for the teachers who guide and encourage them. Your support helps a child continue learning in a safe and caring environment.
Renews monthly
This level provides full sponsorship for a student at El Semillero. Your monthly support helps cover tuition, school supplies, transportation assistance when needed, biblical education, and the support of our teachers. You are directly investing in a child’s future and helping break cycles of poverty through education and faith.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!