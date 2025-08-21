El Sol Business Directory Sponsorship

Tier 3 sponsorship includes:

• Business name

• Contact name

• Business address

• Phone number

• Business category

• Website link

• Social media handle

→ Listed on the El Sol PTO directory on the website





PLUS

• Business logo on the site

• Monthly Instagram Story feature

• 1 dedicated Instagram post

• 1 graphic in our school newsletter

• 1 featured image on the Remind app

• Your logo on the JOG-A-THON banner and flyer sent home with students