El Toro High School Cheer-Song Boosters Club

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El Toro High School Cheer-Song Boosters Club

About this event

El Toro Pep Squad Sponsorship and Donations

High Flyer Sponsor
$5,000

As a High Flyer Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsor Picture

• Name and Logo on our Website

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation

• Pep Squad Plaque

•  Banner Representation (Limited Availability)

• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)

• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game

• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games

• Social Media – Monthly Shoutout

• Solo Logo representation on Cheer Clinic T-shirts (First 3 Sponsors)

Three Cheers Sponsor
$2,000

As a Three Cheers Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)

• Name and Logo on our Website 

• Social Media Shoutout

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation

• Pep Squad Plaque

• Banner Representation (Limited Availability)

• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)

• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game 

• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games


Blue, Gold and White Sponsor
$1,000

As a Blue, Gold and White Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)

• Name and Logo on our Website 

• Social Media Shoutout

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation

• Pep Squad Plaque

Go Big Blue Sponsor
$500

As a Go Big Blue Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)

• Name and Logo on our Website 

• Social Media Shoutout

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation


Charger Spirit Sponsor
$300

As a Charger Spirit Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)

• Name and Logo on our Website 

• Social Media Shoutout

• Sponsor T-Shirt


Pick your level
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!