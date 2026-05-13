El Toro Pep Squad Sponsorship and Donations

As a Three Cheers Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)

• Name and Logo on our Website

• Social Media Shoutout

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation

• Pep Squad Plaque

• Banner Representation (Limited Availability)

• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)

• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game

• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games



