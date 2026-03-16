Elan Trotman 3rd Annual Boston Golf Outing

3 Players

- Green Fee

- Cart

- Gift Bag

- Lunch

- Prizes

- 40 Raffle Tickets (Per Player)

- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #8

- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #12

- Support 8 Weeks of Music Lessons for NLYD Foundation

- Assist with Breakfast, Lunch & Gift Bag Expenses

- Golf with 3x Long Drive World Champion Maurice Allen as your 4th Player

- Includes 2 VIP Passes to the 2026 Barbados Jazz Excursion & Golf Weekend (Oct 8-12) with Premium Seating to All Concerts & Afterparties, Expedited Resort Check-In, $50.00 Spa Credit, Artist & Celebrity Meet & Greet, Airport Transportation.

Must stay at Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort to qualify. Pairing with Jeffrey Osborne in Barbados Charity Tournament Oct 10th at Sandy Lane Country Club

(Hotel, Golf, Airfare NOT Included)

- Website, Social Media, Event Signage, MC Mentions





$4,500.00 Tax Deductible Receipt