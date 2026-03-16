Elan Trotman 3rd Annual Boston Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
1 Player
- Green Fee
- Cart
- Gift Bag
- Lunch
- Prizes
4 Players
- Green Fee
- Cart
- Gift Bag
- Lunch
- Prizes
$25 Savings Per Player
4 Players
- Green Fee
- Cart
- Gift Bag
- Lunch
- Prizes
- 40 Raffle Tickets (Per Player)
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #8
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #12
- $300.00 Tax Deductible Receipt
$50.00 Savings Per Player
(Skip the line and pre-pay now)
- (40) Raffle Tickets
- (1) 50/50 Raffle Ticket for #8
- (1) 50/50 Raffle Ticket #12
- $100.00 Tax Deductible Receipt
4 Players
- Green Fee
- Cart
- Gift Bag
- Lunch
- Prizes
- 40 Raffle Tickets (Per Player)
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #8
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #12
- Support 2 Weeks of Music Lessons for NLYD Foundation
- Assist with Breakfast, Lunch & Gift Bag Expenses
- Website, Social Media, Event Signage, MC Mentions
- $1,200.00 Tax Deductible Receipt
3 Players
- Green Fee
- Cart
- Gift Bag
- Lunch
- Prizes
- 40 Raffle Tickets (Per Player)
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #8
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #12
- Support 4 Weeks of Music Lessons for NLYD Foundation
- Assist with Breakfast, Lunch & Gift Bag Expenses
- Golf with 4x #1 Billboard Topping Saxophonist Elan Trotman as your 4th Player
- Website, Social Media, Event Signage, MC Mentions
- $3,000.00 Tax Deductible Receipt
3 Players
- Green Fee
- Cart
- Gift Bag
- Lunch
- Prizes
- 40 Raffle Tickets (Per Player)
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #8
- (4) 50/50 Raffle Tickets for #12
- Support 8 Weeks of Music Lessons for NLYD Foundation
- Assist with Breakfast, Lunch & Gift Bag Expenses
- Golf with 3x Long Drive World Champion Maurice Allen as your 4th Player
- Includes 2 VIP Passes to the 2026 Barbados Jazz Excursion & Golf Weekend (Oct 8-12) with Premium Seating to All Concerts & Afterparties, Expedited Resort Check-In, $50.00 Spa Credit, Artist & Celebrity Meet & Greet, Airport Transportation.
Must stay at Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort to qualify. Pairing with Jeffrey Osborne in Barbados Charity Tournament Oct 10th at Sandy Lane Country Club
(Hotel, Golf, Airfare NOT Included)
- Website, Social Media, Event Signage, MC Mentions
$4,500.00 Tax Deductible Receipt
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!