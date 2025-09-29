Sales closed

ELA's MAF Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

78 Global Dr, Greenville, SC 29607, USA

Lower line Fast Pass K5-3rd item
Lower line Fast Pass K5-3rd
$15

Starting bid

Skip the pickup line in the afternoon by being the first to get your child. This is good for the whole school year.

Upper Line Fast Pass 4th-8th item
Upper Line Fast Pass 4th-8th
$15

Starting bid

Skip the pickup line in the afternoon by being the first to get your child. This is good for the whole school year.

Fire Marshall for a day item
Fire Marshall for a day
$30

Starting bid

You will be the Fire Marshall for the day with Mrs. Bingham. You will get to pull the alarm for a fire drill, call the all clear and then pick a friend to go eat with you and Mrs. Bingham at Firehouse subs.

Fondue and a Movie with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Barnes item
Fondue and a Movie with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Barnes
$40

Starting bid

You will get to enjoy a 3 course meal of cheese, chicken and chocolate fondue at Mrs. Jackson's house provided by Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Barnes followed by a movie on a 100in projection screen in a state of the art movie room. You are allowed to bring one friend with you.

Traditional Chinese Pulp Art with Art Lyu Laoshi item
Traditional Chinese Pulp Art with Art Lyu Laoshi
$50

Starting bid

Traditional Chinese Pulp Painting – “Four Seasons” Wall Art
Students will create seasonal pulp paintings to take home as decorative wall art. This will take place after school and up to 4 students can participate.

Pickleball Lessons item
Pickleball Lessons
$25

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to learn pickleball? We have resident experts that would love to teach you. You and a friend can learn from Mrs. Hill and Mrs. Bingham.

2 Hours of Pickleball for you and 3 friends item
2 Hours of Pickleball for you and 3 friends
$25

Starting bid

Have fun on the court with you and 3 friends as you play with Mrs. Hill.

2 Hours of Chinese tutoring
$15

Starting bid

Wang Laoshi is offering 2 hours of Chinese tutoring.

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$30

Starting bid

You are bidding on a beautiful Kendra Scott necklace. Valued at $70.

The Children's Museum of the Upstate item
The Children's Museum of the Upstate
$30

Starting bid

You are bidding on a family four pack of tickets to the Children museum of the upstate. Value at $45

2 Georgia Aquarium anytime tickets item
2 Georgia Aquarium anytime tickets
$30

Starting bid

This is for 2 Georgia Aquarium anytime tickets valued at $130.

Hot Pot catering with Cao Laoshi item
Hot Pot catering with Cao Laoshi
$50

Starting bid

10 people max. She will provide the stove, pot, soup broth and sauces. The family will need to buy the food and utensils. Time and date tbd.

Mooncake and Bubble Tea make & taste item
Mooncake and Bubble Tea make & taste
$50

Starting bid

Zhu Laoshi and Ms. Wallen will take 5 students and make mooncakes and bubble tea with them. Location and time tbd.

Master Kim's World Class Tae Kwon do Birthday Party item
Master Kim's World Class Tae Kwon do Birthday Party
$50

Starting bid

  • 90 minutes use of the facility for up to 30 guests
  • Custom TKD Invitations
  • Exciting beginners class for all guests
  • TWC Demonstration Team performance
  • Cake
  • And more

No prior martial arts experience is required to participate! Everyone 4 & up will be able to join in. Parties are held on Saturdays after classes.

Have fun

Our parties are filled with specially designed activities and games, making it possible for all of your child’s friends to have fun while learning basic Tae Kwon Do skills.

Tote Bag Painting part with Ms. Park item
Tote Bag Painting part with Ms. Park
$35

Starting bid

Join Ms. Park in her classroom on a tbd date after school in her classroom for a fun tote bag painting session. You and 3 friends will get creative together while designing tote bags to take home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!