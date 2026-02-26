Elastic Arts 2026 Benefit

INCLUDES CUSTOM GIVEAWAY. Our friends Ensemble Dal Niente are throwing their 20th Anniversary party across the street from Elastic at Hairpin Arts Center (6 PM-10 PM, 2810 N Milwaukee Ave,) including performances from artists in Elastic's community. For $75, move between both events freely and share your generosity with two creative organizations. (Pricing moves to $85 after 4/30/2026). Details for the EDN party here: https://www.dalniente.com/all-events/2026/2/27/frequency-festival-ensemble-dal-niente-x2ama