Elbert Booster Spirit Shop

Adult Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Adult Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Adult Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Adult Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black)
$28

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Violet, Granite, Black)
$30

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Adult Short Sleeve (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Short Sleeve (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Short Sleeve (Amethyst, Smoke)
$30

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Short Sleeve - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke)
$35

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Adult Crew Sweatshirt (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Crew Sweatshirt (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Crew Sweatshirt (Amethyst, Smoke)
$50

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Crew Sweatshirt - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Crew Sweatshirt - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke) item
Adult Crew Sweatshirt - Extended Sizes (Amethyst, Smoke)
$55

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Adult Hoodie (Purple, Grey Heather, Black) item
Adult Hoodie (Purple, Grey Heather, Black) item
Adult Hoodie (Purple, Grey Heather, Black) item
Adult Hoodie (Purple, Grey Heather, Black)
$40

Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult Hoodie - Extended Sizes (Purple, Grey Heather, Black) item
Adult Hoodie - Extended Sizes (Purple, Grey Heather, Black) item
Adult Hoodie - Extended Sizes (Purple, Grey Heather, Black) item
Adult Hoodie - Extended Sizes (Purple, Grey Heather, Black)
$45

2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Youth Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Youth Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Youth Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black) item
Youth Short Sleeve (Violet, Granite, Black)
$23

XS, Small, Medium, Large (a youth xl is the same size as an adult small)

Youth Short Sleeve (Smoke & Citrine) item
Youth Short Sleeve (Smoke & Citrine) item
Youth Short Sleeve (Smoke & Citrine)
$25

XS, Small, Medium, Large (a youth xl is the same size as an adult small)

Youth Hoodie (Purple, Athletic Heather, Black) item
Youth Hoodie (Purple, Athletic Heather, Black) item
Youth Hoodie (Purple, Athletic Heather, Black) item
Youth Hoodie (Purple, Athletic Heather, Black)
$35

Small, Medium, Large (a youth xl is the same size as an adult small)

Purple & White Flannel Pants item
Purple & White Flannel Pants item
Purple & White Flannel Pants
$30

Purple and white PJs with the Elbert Bulldog emblem in white on the left leg.

Sizes available:

Youth: S-XL
(Sm 6-8)
(Med 8-10)
(Lg 10-12)
(XL 14-16)

Adult: XXS-2XL
(XXS Waist 25, Inseam 26 1/4)
(XS Waist 26, Inseam 28 1/4)
(Sm Waist 28, Inseam 29 1/4)
(Med Waist 30, Inseam 29 3/4)
(Lg Waist 33, Inseam 30 1/4)
(XL Waist 36 1/2, Inseam 30 3/4)
(2XL Waist 38, Inseam 31 1/4)

