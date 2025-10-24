ELC PTO Merch Shop!

Offered by
About this shop
Keep your little one warm and full of school spirit! This comfy Malden ELC Bumble Bee sweatshirt is perfect for cooler days, playground adventures, and showing off their ELC pride.
Be the ultimate sidekick with matching ELC sweatshirts! Perfect for spirit days, weekend adventures, and showing your school pride together. Cozy, classic, and full of community spirit.
Top off your kid’s school spirit with this cozy ELC beanie! The embroidered logo adds a fun, polished touch while keeping them snug and stylish all season long.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!