ELCC's Moonlight & Roses Silent Auction 2026!

⛳ The "Pro-Ready" Cowans Ford Golf Experience

A Premier Day on the Links for Four

Experience one of the most beautiful and challenging courses in the Lake Norman area. This all-inclusive package is perfect for entertaining clients, a weekend with friends, or a competitive family outing.

🏌️ The Round

Foursome of Golf: Enjoy 18 holes of championship golf at the private Cowans Ford Golf Club, Monday-Thursday. Golf cart included . Gift certificate expires December 31, 2026.

Known for its impeccably manicured fairways and scenic views, this course offers a rewarding experience for golfers of all skill levels.

🧢 The Swag Bag

Look the part before you even hit the first tee. This package includes a premium collection of club gear:

1/4 Zip Pullover: A stylish, versatile layer perfect for those early-morning tee times.

Branded Golf Cap: Keep the sun out of your eyes with a high-quality club hat.

Performance Golf Towel: Keep your clubs clean and your game sharp.