East Lincoln Community Chorus

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East Lincoln Community Chorus

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ELCC's Moonlight & Roses Silent Auction 2026!

Pick-up location

310 Exploration Blvd, Denver, NC 28037, USA

"Tomorrow" is Just a Date Night Away item
"Tomorrow" is Just a Date Night Away item
"Tomorrow" is Just a Date Night Away
$25

Starting bid

"Tomorrow" is Just a Date Night Away

Experience the perfect blend of Southern charm and theatrical magic in the heart of downtown Lincolnton. This curated auction package offers a memorable evening for two, featuring a high-end culinary experience followed by a heartwarming production of the classic musical, Annie.

  • Romantic Dinner at Local Roots & Provisions: Enjoy a chef-driven, farm-to-table dinner featuring locally sourced ingredients. This culinary gem, located just off the courthouse square, is known for its intimate, warm atmosphere and modern twists on Southern comfort.
    • Highlights: Signature dishes often include Braised Short Ribs with garlic smashed potatoes, Shrimp and Grits, and seasonal hand-crafted cocktails.
    • Gift certificate - $100
  • Theatre Tickets to "Annie" at Lincoln Theatre Guild: After dinner, head to the historic Lincoln Cultural Center for a performance of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Follow the journey of the optimistic young orphan Annie as she escapes the clutches of Miss Hannigan and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. 2 Tickets included.
  • Show Dates: The production runs from June 25-28, 2026.
Cowans Ford Golf Experience item
Cowans Ford Golf Experience
$25

Starting bid

⛳ The "Pro-Ready" Cowans Ford Golf Experience

A Premier Day on the Links for Four

Experience one of the most beautiful and challenging courses in the Lake Norman area. This all-inclusive package is perfect for entertaining clients, a weekend with friends, or a competitive family outing.

🏌️ The Round

  • Foursome of Golf: Enjoy 18 holes of championship golf at the private Cowans Ford Golf Club, Monday-Thursday. Golf cart included. Gift certificate expires December 31, 2026.
  • Known for its impeccably manicured fairways and scenic views, this course offers a rewarding experience for golfers of all skill levels.

🧢 The Swag Bag

Look the part before you even hit the first tee. This package includes a premium collection of club gear:

  • 1/4 Zip Pullover: A stylish, versatile layer perfect for those early-morning tee times.
  • Branded Golf Cap: Keep the sun out of your eyes with a high-quality club hat.
  • Performance Golf Towel: Keep your clubs clean and your game sharp.

Whether you're hunting for birdies or just enjoying the Lake Norman breeze, this package delivers the ultimate day on the greens.

Taste of Denver - Local Favorites! item
Taste of Denver - Local Favorites!
$25

Starting bid

The "Taste of Denver" Local Favorites Bundle


The Ultimate Tour of Denver’s Best Eats!

Why choose one when you can have them all? This package is a curated collection of Denver’s most beloved dining spots. From game-day wings to upscale date nights and authentic Mexican flavors, this bundle covers every craving.

🏆 The Lineup:

  • Sports Page Food & Spirits: The quintessential local hang. Perfect for catching the big game with their famous wings, hand-breaded tenders, and a lively atmosphere that feels like home.
  • Joey’s Fine Food and Pizza: A local gem known for its incredible Detroit-style deep dish and diverse menu. Whether you want a gourmet burger, fresh pasta, or their signature "JoJo Bread," Joey's never misses.
  • Fresh Chef Kitchen: The go-to spot for a high-quality, "made from scratch" meal. Popular for their Grilled Salmon, hearty salads, and the best Shrimp & Grits in town. It’s upscale dining with a comfortable, neighborhood feel.
  • Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant: Denver's favorite for authentic Mexican cuisine. Enjoy tableside chips and salsa, sizzling fajitas, and their "famous beverages" in a vibrant, family-friendly setting.
  • Starbucks: Fuel your mornings or grab an afternoon pick-me-up. Perfect for that daily caffeine fix or a treat for the kids.

✨ Why Bid?

  • Date Nights for Weeks: You’ve got at least four high-end dinners or several casual family outings covered.
  • Support Local: Every dollar stays right here in our community, supporting the restaurants that make Denver great.
  • The Perfect Gift: Keep the cards for yourself, or use them as easy gifts for teachers, coaches, or friends!

Bid now and take the stress out of the "What's for dinner?" conversation for the rest of the month!

Bamboo & Plush Blanket item
Bamboo & Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

🛏️ Bamboo & Plush Blanket – Winner’s Choice


Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate cozy upgrade.


The winner will receive their choice of ONE bamboo and plush blanket in a generous 60x80 size. These blankets are incredibly soft, breathable, and perfect for year-round comfort.


🌟 Details:

• Choice of available bamboo & plush blanket

• Size: 60x80

• Ultra soft and cozy

• Perfect for beds, couches, or gifting


🎁 Retail Value: $120

Sponsored by My Gigi's Closet

https://mygigiscloset.com/

Denver Eats Bundle - Local Tour item
Denver Eats Bundle - Local Tour
$25

Starting bid

🍽️ Denver Eats Bundle #2: The Local Culinary Tour

Total Value: $90

Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, a post-game celebration, or a much-needed caffeine run, this bundle has you covered at Denver's most iconic spots.

🥩 The Main Event: Lineberger’s Cattle Co. Steakhouse

  • $25 Gift Certificate: Experience a true Denver landmark. Known for their premium cuts of beef, rustic atmosphere, and legendary salad bar, Lineberger’s is the gold standard for a classic steakhouse dinner.

🍔 The Neighborhood Staples

  • $25 toSports Page Food & Spirits: The ultimate spot for fans and families alike. Grab a table, catch the game, and enjoy their famous wings or a signature burger.
  • $20 toFresh Chef Kitchen: Perfect for a fresh, high-quality lunch or a lighter dinner. Their "made from scratch" philosophy shines in their signature salads, sandwiches, and salmon dishes.

☕ The Daily Perk

  • 2 x $10StarbucksCards: Two separate cards mean you can treat a friend, keep one in your car and one in your wallet, or use them for those essential morning lattes and cake pops.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • Variety: From white-tablecloth steaks to casual sports bar vibes.
  • Convenience: All locations are right here in Denver—no long drives required!
  • Perfect Proportions: The $90 total value makes this an accessible win for families or a fantastic gift set.

Skip the grocery store and treat yourself to the best flavors Denver has to offer!

The "Total Tranquility" Spa & Skincare Set item
The "Total Tranquility" Spa & Skincare Set
$25

Starting bid

🧘 The "Total Tranquility" Spa & Skincare Set

Total Value: $155

Escape the everyday with a package designed to pamper you from head to toe. This is the perfect gift for a hard-working friend, a loved one, or a much-needed "treat yourself" moment.

💆 The Escape: Massage Envy Denver

  • 1-Hour Customized Massage ($145 Value): Visit theMassage Envy in Denverfor a session tailored entirely to your needs. Whether you need deep tissue work for muscle recovery or a gentle Swedish massage to melt away stress, their professional therapists have you covered.
  • More Than Just a Massage: Your gift card can also be used toward a Total Body Stretch session or a Customized Facial if you prefer a different path to wellness.

✨ The Glow: Mary Kay Pampering Duo

Keep the spa vibes alive at home with this premium skincare set:

  • Mary Kay Nourishing Lotion: A luxurious, dermatologist-tested formula designed to leave your skin feeling hydrated, silky-smooth, and refreshed.
  • Mary Kay Makeup Towel: A plush, specialized towel perfect for a gentle cleanse or removing masks and makeup without irritating your skin.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • Complete Relaxation: You get the professional treatment at the spa and the maintenance tools for home.
  • Highly Flexible: Massage Envy gift cards are widely accepted, but our local Denver location is top-rated for its serene atmosphere.
  • High Value: At a $155 total value, this is one of the premier wellness items in our auction!

Bid now to claim your hour of peace and a season of soft, glowing skin!

Magnolia Luxury "Head-to-Toe" Wellness Basket item
Magnolia Luxury "Head-to-Toe" Wellness Basket
$25

Starting bid

🛁 The Magnolia Luxury "Head-to-Toe" Wellness Basket

Total Value: $105

Indulge in the ultimate plant-based pampering experience! This beautifully curated gift set from Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. features their signature artisan products, handmade with high-quality ingredients that are as gentle on your skin as they are delightful to the senses.

🫧 The Artisan Soap Collection

  • Moonlight Soap: A dreamy, sophisticated scent perfect for an evening wind-down.
  • Be Mine Rose Soap: A romantic, floral classic that leaves skin feeling soft and lightly scented.  

🧖‍♀️ The Home Spa Experience

  • Mini Body Butter & Sugar Scrub: The dynamic duo for silky-smooth skin. Exfoliate away the day and lock in deep moisture with their whipped shea butter formula.  
  • Shower Steamer: No bathtub? No problem. Place this in your shower for an instant aromatherapy session.
  • 4 oz Hand-Poured Candle: Set the mood and fill your space with Magnolia’s signature fragrance.
  • Pucker Up Lip Set: Keep your smile smooth and hydrated with this essential lip care duo.

🏡 Freshness Everywhere

  • Laundry Wash & Scoop: Elevate your chores! This plant-based laundry soap will make your sheets and clothes smell like a high-end boutique.
  • Car Freshie: Take the Magnolia scent on the road with this long-lasting, stylish air freshener.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • Chemical-Free Luxury: Magnolia products are famous for being paraben-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free.  
  • Great Gift Potential: While it's tempting to keep, this makes an incredible "ready-to-go" gift for birthdays or Mother's Day.
  • Locally Loved: Support the handmade craftsmanship that has made this brand a local obsession.

Transform your daily routine into a luxury retreat. Bid now and bring the Magnolia experience home!

Denver Eats: The "Best of Lunch" Collection item
Denver Eats: The "Best of Lunch" Collection
$25

Starting bid

🥗 Denver Eats Bundle #3: The "Best of Lunch" Collection



Forget the sad desk sandwich. This bundle gives you $95 worth of Denver’s most popular lunch destinations, perfect for business meetings, catch-ups with friends, or a weekend brunch.

🦁 Safari Miles: The Neighborhood Legend

  • $25 Gift Card: A Denver staple known for its massive menu.
  • Lunch Recommendation: Their Safari Chicken Sandwich or the fan-favorite Miles Nachos (perfect for sharing with the table!).

🍕 Joey’s Fine Food and Pizza: Not Just for Dinner

  • $25 Gift Card: While famous for their Detroit-style deep dish, Joey's lunch menu is a hidden gem.
  • Lunch Recommendation: Try the Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich or a Small Neapolitan Pizza for a perfectly portioned midday meal.

🍳 Famous Toastery: The Brunch King

  • $25 Gift Card: The go-to spot for "famously fresh" breakfast and lunch.
  • Lunch Recommendation: You can't go wrong with the Left Coast BLT (with brie and pesto mayo!) or their signature California Salad topped with fresh strawberries and goat cheese.

🥦 Fresh Chef Kitchen: Fresh & Fast

  • $20 Gift Card: Known for high-quality, scratch-made ingredients that won't leave you feeling weighed down.
  • Lunch Recommendation: Their Blackened Chicken Wrap or a bowl of their legendary Shrimp and Grits
  • Total Value: $95

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • The "No-Cook" Work Week: This package easily covers 4–5 high-end lunches.
  • Ultimate Variety: Switch between upscale American, hearty Italian-inspired, and fresh garden-to-table options.
  • Denver's Favorites: Every single one of these restaurants is a local pillar of the Denver community.

Treat yourself to a month of Denver’s best midday flavors and support our community at the same time!

Verdict Ridge Mountain-Style Golf Package item
Verdict Ridge Mountain-Style Golf Package
$25

Starting bid

⛳ The "Verdict Ridge" Peak Performance Package

Mountain-Style Golf Meets Private Club Luxury

Step onto the #1 ranked course you can play in the Greater Charlotte area. Known for its dramatic elevation changes, pristine Champion Bermuda greens, and breathtaking views, Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club offers a golfing experience that rivals the state’s most exclusive private retreats.

🏌️ The Experience: Round for Two

  • 18 Holes of Championship Golf: Challenge yourselves on a course designed to feel like a "cross-state drive through North Carolina," featuring everything from Pinehurst-style pines to rugged mountain-like slopes.
  • Pro-Level Conditions: Play the same fairways that have hosted US Open and Mid-Amateur Qualifying tournaments.
  • Premium Tech: Your round includes a golf cart equipped with state-of-the-art GPS, providing flyovers and precise layouts for every hole to help you navigate the tricky terrain.
  • Gift certificate must be used Monday-Thursday, & expires December 31, 2026.

🧢 The Essential Gear

Walk onto the first tee looking like a member with these high-quality club essentials:

  • Verdict Ridge Golf Cap: A classic, high-performance hat to keep the sun at bay.
  • Branded Golf Towel: Keep your clubs pristine as you navigate the signature creeks and wetlands.

Pro Tip: After your round, head up to Guilties Bistro in the clubhouse for some of the best food in Denver and a panoramic view of the 9th hole’s signature waterfall.

The "Ultimate Escape" Spa & Satin Set item
The "Ultimate Escape" Spa & Satin Set
$25

Starting bid

☁️ The "Ultimate Escape" Spa & Satin Set

Total Value: $175

Experience the perfect blend of professional therapy and at-home luxury. This package is designed to melt away tension in the spa and keep you feeling pampered long after you get home.

💆 The Professional Touch: Massage Envy

  • 1-Hour Customized Massage ($145 Value): Step into the serene environment of Massage Envy for a session completely tailored to you. Whether you need to work out stubborn knots with a Deep Tissue massage or simply drift away with a Swedish session, their expert therapists provide the ultimate reset.
  • Versatility: Not in the mood for a massage? This value can also be applied toward a professional Customized Facial or a Total Body Stretch session.

🧤 The Home Spa: Mary Kay Satin Hands® Set

Treat your hands to the legendary three-step "Satin Hands" pampering experience ($30 Value). This set is a cult favorite for a reason:

  1. Protect & Prepare: The Protecting Softener locks in moisture.  
  2. Refine & Exfoliate: The Satin Smoothie® Refining Shea Scrub gently buffs away dry skin.  
  3. Nourish & Soothe: The Nourishing Shea Cream leaves hands feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated for up to 24 hours—even through hand washing!  

✨ Why This Bundle is a Must-Have:

  • The Best of Both Worlds: Get the physical benefits of a professional massage and the cosmetic luxury of high-end skincare.
  • Instant Stress Relief: Perfect for busy parents, hard-working professionals, or anyone needing a "mental health day."
  • High-End Value: With a $175 total value, this is a premier item that promises a true luxury experience.

Bid now to secure your hour of peace and the softest hands you’ve ever had!

The "Chandelier" Artisan Handmade Quilt item
The "Chandelier" Artisan Handmade Quilt item
The "Chandelier" Artisan Handmade Quilt item
The "Chandelier" Artisan Handmade Quilt
$25

Starting bid

🧵 The "Chandelier" Artisan Handmade Quilt


Add a touch of local artistry and warmth to your home with this stunning, handmade "Chandelier" style quilt. Masterfully crafted by East Lincoln Community Chorus’s own Brenda Kavanaugh, this piece combines traditional quilting techniques with a vibrant, modern color palette.

🎨 Design & Details

  • The Pattern: A sophisticated "Chandelier" design that creates a sense of elegance and movement across the fabric.
  • Color Palette: Featuring a beautiful contrast of deep maroon and vibrant blue, tied together with a decorative blue print border.
  • The Reversible Look: The back is finished with a stunning blue and white print, making it as beautiful on the underside as it is on the top.
  • Perfectly Sized: Measuring 60" x 60", it is the ideal size for a cozy throw on a sofa, a stunning wall hanging, or a decorative accent for a guest bed.

✨ Why This Quilt is Special

  • One-of-a-Kind: Unlike mass-produced blankets, this is a unique work of art that cannot be found in stores.
  • Labor of Love: Hours of meticulous cutting, piecing, and stitching have gone into this heirloom piece.
  • Community Connection: Own a piece of history crafted by a talented member of our very own community chorus.

Wrap yourself in community spirit! This quilt is more than just a blanket—it’s a handmade heirloom designed to last for generations.

Denver Eats: The "All-Star" Collection item
Denver Eats: The "All-Star" Collection
$25

Starting bid

🍴 Denver Eats Bundle #4: The "All-Star" Collection


This bundle is a full-access pass to the best flavors in Denver, NC. Whether you're planning a date night at a local landmark or need a refreshing post-workout treat, you've got the perfect card for every occasion.

🥩 The Denver Landmark: Lineberger’s Cattle Co.

  • $25 Gift Certificate: Step into a Denver tradition atLineberger’s. Known for their rustic atmosphere and premium hand-cut steaks, this is the spot for a hearty, traditional meal.
  • Pro Tip: Don't skip the legendary Salad Bar or their massive Lake Norman Mud Pie for dessert!

🌮 Double the Mexican Flavor

  • $25 to Casa Garcia: A local favorite for authentic dishes and vibrant atmosphere. Try the Fajitas Trio (chicken, steak, and shrimp) or the unique California Burrito stuffed with fries.
  • 2 x $10 to Mazatlan: With two separate $10 certificates, these are perfect for a quick lunch or a mid-week taco run. Their Pollo Mazatlan and sizzling fajitas are Denver staples.

🥥 The Fresh Fix: Palm Berries

  • $25 Gift Card: Fuel your day with the most Instagrammable (and delicious) bowls in town.Palm Berriesserves up customizable acai bowls, smoothies, and superfood treats.
  • Fan Favorites: Try the Sami Bowl (PB & Nutella drizzle) or the refreshing Sunset Bowl.


Total Value: $95

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • The Perfect Week of Eating Out: This bundle covers multiple dinners, lunches, and snack runs.
  • Great for Families: Something for everyone—from steak-loving adults to kids who love acai bowls and tacos.
  • Total Versatility: Use the smaller Mazatlan cards for quick solo lunches and the larger cards for a big night out.

Why choose one favorite when you can have the whole town's top hits in your wallet? Bid now and support local!

The "Turtle Shell" Boutique Lifestyle Basket item
The "Turtle Shell" Boutique Lifestyle Basket item
The "Turtle Shell" Boutique Lifestyle Basket
$25

Starting bid

🐢 The "Turtle Shell" Boutique Lifestyle Basket

Total Value: $130

Bring home the charm of Sherrills Ford with this premium collection from The Turtle's Shell. Known for their "one-of-a-kind" gifts and Lake Norman-inspired treasures, this basket features everything you need to refresh your home, your style, and your mood.

🏡 Whimsical Home & Entertaining

  • Duck "Amelia" White Flower Duck: A signature decorative piece that adds a touch of personality and charm to any shelf or mantel.
  • Expandable Vase: A clever, modern design that adapts to your bouquet, making it easy to display fresh flowers from the garden or the shop.
  • Party Cups & Picks: Elevate your next gathering with these stylish entertaining essentials—perfect for a sunny afternoon on the dock.
  • Gold Swirl Wine Cup: Sip in style! This chic, insulated cup is as functional as it is beautiful, keeping your favorite beverage at the perfect temperature.

✨ Boutique Style & Self-Care

  • Elegant Clutch Purse: A versatile, high-end accessory that transitions effortlessly from a day at the lake to a night out at the bistro.
  • Moonlight Forest Candle: Set the mood with this sophisticated, earth-inspired fragrance that fills your home with a serene, natural aroma.
  • Handmade Soap: Artisanal and gentle, this small-batch soap is crafted to leave your skin feeling soft and lightly scented.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • Curated Quality: Mary and the team at The Turtle's Shell are experts at finding "the little things" that make a big impact in your home.
  • Support Local Creators: Many items in this basket are sourced from the talented local artisans featured in their Sherrills Ford shop.
  • The Perfect Gift (or Keep!): This is a ready-to-go gift for a housewarming, birthday, or a well-deserved "treat yourself" moment.

Don't just shop local—live local! Bid now to own this unique piece of the Lake Norman lifestyle.

Olive & Vine Gourmet Pantry Set item
Olive & Vine Gourmet Pantry Set item
Olive & Vine Gourmet Pantry Set
$25

Starting bid

🫒 The Olive & Vine Gourmet Pantry Set

Total Value: $75

Elevate your kitchen game with this hand-selected bundle of artisan oils, vinegars, and seasonings. Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just love a good dipping board, this collection from Lake Norman Olive & Vine is the perfect way to add "restaurant-quality" flavor to your next meal.

🥙 The Artisan Collection

  • Garlic Olive Oil (200 ml): A kitchen workhorse. Perfect for roasting vegetables, sautéing, or as a flavorful base for a homemade vinaigrette.
  • Traditional 18-Year Balsamic Vinegar (60 ml): Thick, rich, and naturally sweet. Aged to perfection, this balsamic is a stunning drizzle for Caprese salads, grilled meats, or even fresh strawberries.
  • Soberbough Brew Bread: Easy to make and impossible to resist. Just add your favorite local brew (or soda!) to this mix for a warm, crusty loaf of homemade bread that pairs perfectly with the oil and vinegar.
  • Sinister S.A.L.T. Seasoning: A bold, savory blend that adds a "sinisterly" delicious kick to steaks, potatoes, or rimming a Bloody Mary glass.

💳 The Bonus: $25 Gift Card

Love what you tasted? This bundle includes a $25 gift card to Lake Norman Olive & Vine, allowing you to return to the shop and explore their massive "on tap" selection of oils and vinegars to find your next favorite flavor.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • Hostess Gift Ready: This is a sophisticated, pre-packaged gift perfect for housewarmings or dinner parties.
  • Support Local Business: Olive & Vine is a staple of the Denver community, known for their passion for quality and flavor.
  • The "Bread & Oil" Experience: You have everything you need for a premium appetizer course right in this basket.

Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean vacation! Bid now to stock your pantry with Denver's finest oils and vinegars.

The "Sweet Grace" Signature Hospitality Basket item
The "Sweet Grace" Signature Hospitality Basket
$25

Starting bid

🌸 The "Sweet Grace" Signature Hospitality Basket

Total Value: $75

Experience the scent that everyone is talking about! This beautifully arranged gift basket from Tableco features the iconic Sweet Grace fragrance—a warm, peaceful blend of full-bodied fruits, sparkling tea, and patchouli.

✨ The Sweet Grace Collection

  • Laundry Detergent: Elevate your everyday chores. This specialized wash infuses your clothes, linens, and towels with a long-lasting, sophisticated aroma that makes your whole house smell like a luxury boutique.  
  • Signature Candle: Set a welcoming tone in any room. Known for its clean burn and powerful scent throw, this candle is a staple for any host or hostess.
  • Luxury Hand Cream: Keep your skin soft and lightly scented with this nourishing, non-greasy formula—perfect for your nightstand or handbag.  
  • Car Freshener: Take that "Sweet Grace" feeling on the road! This stylish freshener ensures your car smells just as inviting as your home.

🧺 The Presentation

All items come perfectly nestled in a cute, reusable basket, making this a ready-made gift for a friend or a stylish addition to your own home decor.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • The "Cult Favorite" Scent: Sweet Grace is one of the most popular home fragrances in the country—one whiff and you'll understand why!
  • Hospitality at its Best: Tableco is a Denver treasure, and this basket perfectly captures their mission of making every home feel more welcoming.
  • The Gift of Luxury: This is the perfect "instant gift" for birthdays, housewarmings, or teachers.

Transform your home into a sanctuary of hospitality. Bid now to bring the Sweet Grace experience home!

Whitlynn’s "Relax & Reset" Boutique Basket item
Whitlynn’s "Relax & Reset" Boutique Basket item
Whitlynn’s "Relax & Reset" Boutique Basket
$25

Starting bid

🌸 The Whitlynn’s "Relax & Reset" Boutique Basket

Total Value: $150

Treat yourself or a friend to a collection of the most charming treasures from Denver’s own Whitlynn’s Boutique. This soft white basket is overflowing with "the little things" that make a big difference in your day, from artisan stationery to cozy home essentials.

📝 The Stationery & Style Set

  • Beautiful Notebook & Pen Set: For capturing your big ideas or daily gratitude.
  • Enamel Paperclips & Bookmark: Add a touch of flair to your reading or workspace.
  • Trinket Tray: The perfect spot to drop your rings or the included Decorative Hair Tie/Bracelets.
  • Illustrative Nail Files: High-style tools for your next at-home mani.

🧘 The Relaxation & Home Kit

  • "Relax, Unwind, Free Your Mind" Tea Towel: A beautiful reminder for your kitchen or coffee bar.
  • Room Spray: Instantly elevate the atmosphere of any room with a fresh, boutique scent.
  • Stress Ball: A cute and functional way to keep calm during a busy day.
  • Crocheted Ladybug Measuring Tape: Perhaps the most adorable tool you’ll ever own—functional, handmade, and completely unique!

💳 The Grand Finale: $50 Gift Card

  • $50 Whitlynn's Gift Card: Once you've enjoyed the basket, head over to the boutique to browse their latest fashion arrivals, jewelry, and seasonal decor.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • The Gift of Joy: Every item in this basket was hand-selected for its charm and quality.
  • Uniquely Whitlynn’s: This shop is famous for finding one-of-a-kind items you won’t see in big-box stores.
  • Ready to Go: Perfect for a teacher gift, a birthday surprise, or a much-needed self-care treat.

Bid now to bring home the best of Whitlynn’s and add a little extra "sparkle" to your daily routine!

Denver Eats: The "Fine Dining & Fresh Flavors" Set item
Denver Eats: The "Fine Dining & Fresh Flavors" Set
$25

Starting bid

Denver Eats Bundle #5: The "Fine Dining & Fresh Flavors" Set

Elevate your dining routine with this premium package. Featuring a massive $100 gift card to Denver's premier Italian kitchen, this bundle is perfect for an anniversary, a special family celebration, or a high-end night out on the town.

🍝 The Signature: Marchello’s Neighborhood Italian

  • $100 Gift Card: Treat the family or enjoy a multi-course date night atMarchello's. This isn't just a meal; it's a slice of New York-style Italian excellence right here in Denver.
  • Menu Highlights: From their legendary Brick Oven Pizzas to Aunt Marie’s Fettuccini Alfredo and the fan-favorite Chicken Parmigiana.
  • Don't Miss: Locals rave about the Homemade Key Lime Pie—vouched for by Floridians as the real deal!

🍣 The Local Favorite: Japan Restaurant (Denver)

  • $20 Gift Card: Valid at the Denver location,Japan Restaurantis known for fresh, creative sushi and generous hibachi portions.
  • Try This: The Denver Roll (cheese, crabmeat, avocado, and tempura flakes) or their sizzling Hibachi Chicken.
  • Convenience: Their newer standalone building on Hawthorn Drive even features a drive-thru for high-quality Japanese food on the go!

☕ The Finishing Touch: Starbucks

  • $10 Gift Card: The perfect way to round out your evening with a post-dinner latte or kickstart the next morning.
  • Total Value: $130

✨ Why This Bundle Wins:

  • High-Value Anchor: The $100 Marchello’s card makes this one of the most substantial dining prizes in the auction.
  • The "Whole Weekend" Package: You have a high-end dinner, a casual sushi lunch, and coffee all covered.
  • Private & Authentic: Both Marchello's and Japan Restaurant are local, independent favorites that give Denver its unique flavor.

Bid high to secure a world-class Italian feast and the best sushi in Denver!

Dempsey Essick Limited Edition Lithograph: "Her Things" item
Dempsey Essick Limited Edition Lithograph: "Her Things" item
Dempsey Essick Limited Edition Lithograph: "Her Things" item
Dempsey Essick Limited Edition Lithograph: "Her Things"
$25

Starting bid

Dempsey Essick Limited Edition Lithograph


A charming find from a well-known North Carolina watercolorist. Dempsey Essick is celebrated for his "hummingbird" art, where he famously hides the silhouette of a hummingbird within the details of his paintings.  

Item Details: "The Kids Room - Her Things"

This specific piece is part of a two-print set released in 2001 titled "The Kids Room." The series was designed as a pair: one featuring "His Things" and the other "Her Things," capturing nostalgic childhood mementos in Essick's signature realistic style.

  • Artist: Dempsey Essick
  • Edition: Limited Edition S/N (Signed and Numbered)
  • Print Number: 539 of 999
  • Dimensions: 22" x 15 ½" (Unframed)
  • Key Feature: Look closely at the textures and shadows—Essick almost always hides at least one hummingbird in his work.
  • Certificate of Authenticity included
Hello, Gorgeous! Signature Style at Sculpted Salon item
Hello, Gorgeous! Signature Style at Sculpted Salon
$25

Starting bid

Hello Gorgeous! Signature Style at Sculpted Salon

Ready to turn heads at the next lake day or dinner at the Club? Bid on this exclusive $50 gift certificate for a precision haircut with the talented Brook Alexander at Denver’s own Sculpted Salon.

Located right next to My Brother's Bagel, Sculpted Salon isn't just a place for a trim—it's a modern, airy sanctuary designed for relaxation. Under the salon’s signature LED lighting (specifically designed to show your true color!) and surrounded by a sleek, metallic-chic aesthetic, Brook will craft a look that’s uniquely you.

Why You Want This:

  • The Pro Touch: Brook Alexander is part of the creative heart of this family-owned local business.
  • The Vibe: Modern, airy, and conveniently located in the heart of Denver.
  • The Result: A fresh, sculpted look that makes you feel like the best version of yourself.
🐾 The "Paws-itively Perfect" Dog Essentials Basket item
🐾 The "Paws-itively Perfect" Dog Essentials Basket
$25

Starting bid

🐾 The "Paws-itively Perfect" Dog Essentials Basket

Treat your four-legged best friend to a basket overflowing with wag-worthy goodies! Whether you have a playful pup or a seasoned senior, this collection from Dog Supplies has everything needed to keep their tail wagging and your home smelling fresh.

🦴 The Gourmet Treat Jar

  • $25 Dog Supplies Gift Card: Head back to the shop to pick out your pup’s favorite kibble or a new harness.
  • The Honest Kitchen "Goat’s Milk n’ Cookies": A premium, probiotic-packed snack that’s as healthy as it is tasty.
  • 2 Pouches of Inception Treats: High-protein, grain-free bites perfect for training or rewarding good behavior.
  • Etta Says! Cookie Crunchers: A crunchy, satisfying snack for the serious chewer.

🎾 Playtime & Adventure

  • Donutz Buddies Squeaky Plush: A soft, durable, and stuffing-free toy that’s perfect for indoor fetch and cuddles.
  • Dog Throw Ball: The classic backyard essential for burning off that extra energy.
  • Dog Bag Dispenser: A "must-have" for walks, ensuring you’re always prepared while on the go.

🏠 Clean & Fresh Essentials

  • Pet House Car Air Freshener: Specially formulated to neutralize odors, leaving your car smelling like a spa rather than a dog park.
  • Pet Food Can Cover: Keep wet food fresh and your fridge odor-free with this reusable, snug-fitting lid.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • The Ultimate Starter Kit: Perfect for a new pet parent or a great way to restock your current "good boy" stash.
  • Premium Quality: Featuring brands known for natural ingredients and durable designs.
  • Support Local: Your bid directly supports the chorus while celebrating a favorite local pet destination.
  • Total Value: $75

Don’t let this deal go to the dogs—bid now and make your pup’s day!

🧳Dream Vacations Package 🏖️ item
🧳Dream Vacations Package 🏖️
$25

Starting bid

🌍 The Main Event

  • $250 Dream Vacations Gift Certificate: Valid toward a cruise or land vacation package that includes hotel accommodations. Whether you're eyeing a Caribbean cruise, a European escape, or a tropical resort stay, this is your golden ticket to savings.

🧳 The "Stress-Free" Packing Suite

  • 8-Pack of Packing Cubes: The secret to a perfectly organized suitcase. Separate your outfits, laundry, and accessories like a pro.
  • Luggage Scale: Avoid those pesky "overweight" fees at the airport. This handy tool ensures you know exactly what your bag weighs before you hit the check-in counter.
  • Luggage Tags: Make your bags stand out on the carousel and ensure they always find their way back to you.

☁️ Comfort & Safety on the Go

  • Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow: Arrive at your destination refreshed rather than stiff. Perfect for long flights, train rides, or road trips.
  • Travel First Aid Kit: Compact and essential. Peace of mind in a pouch for those minor bumps, scrapes, or headaches along the way.

✨ Why You Should Bid:

  • Professional Planning: When you use your certificate, you get the expertise of a Dream Vacations travel specialist to help navigate the details.
  • Complete Kit: You aren't just getting a trip; you're getting all the gear needed to make the journey comfortable and organized.
  • Adventure Awaits: This is the perfect "push" to finally schedule that honeymoon, anniversary trip, or family reunion.
  • Total Value $315
Stanley Cup + Cooler Bundle item
Stanley Cup + Cooler Bundle
$25

Starting bid

🍷Cup + Stanley Cooler Bundle🍹


A fun and functional bundle perfect for everyday use, gifting, or keeping in the car!


This set includes:

• One 40oz floral handled tumbler with lid and straw 

• One Stanley handled tumbler with lid and straw

• One Stanley Julienne Mini Soft Cooler with zipper closure and carry strap


The Stanley tumbler is known for excellent insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. The floral 40oz cup adds a cute, stylish option, and the Stanley mini soft cooler is perfect for snacks, drinks, or essentials on the go.


All items are brand new. Stanley items are authentic.


Estimated Retail Value: approximately $140

🍷 Hand painted Americana 4-Piece Wine Glass Set🍷 item
🍷 Hand painted Americana 4-Piece Wine Glass Set🍷
$25

Starting bid

🍷 Hand painted Americana 4-Piece Wine Glass Set🍷


Donated by Artistry by Leigh


Raise a glass to artistry, heritage and heart.


This stunning four-piece, handpainted Americana wine glass set by Artistry by Leigh is a celebration of timeless charm and handcrafted beauty. Each glass is individually painted with rich patriotic detail — no two exactly alike — blending classic red, white and blue motifs with elegant brushwork that feels both festive and refined.


Perfect for summer soirées, vineyard evenings or front-porch sunsets, this set transforms an ordinary toast into a statement of style and story. Whether you are hosting a Fourth of July gathering, gifting a proud patriot or elevating your own collection, these glasses are conversation starters long after the last sip.


Handmade. One of a kind. Nostalgically Americana.


Bid boldly tonight and bring home a piece of art that pairs beautifully with your favorite vintage — and supports the music and mission of the East Lincoln Community Chorus. 


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!