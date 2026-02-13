ELCC's Moonlight & Roses Silent Auction 2026!

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"Tomorrow" is Just a Date Night Away
Experience the perfect blend of Southern charm and theatrical magic in the heart of downtown Lincolnton. This curated auction package offers a memorable evening for two, featuring a high-end culinary experience followed by a heartwarming production of the classic musical, Annie.
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⛳ The "Pro-Ready" Cowans Ford Golf Experience
A Premier Day on the Links for Four
Experience one of the most beautiful and challenging courses in the Lake Norman area. This all-inclusive package is perfect for entertaining clients, a weekend with friends, or a competitive family outing.
Look the part before you even hit the first tee. This package includes a premium collection of club gear:
Whether you're hunting for birdies or just enjoying the Lake Norman breeze, this package delivers the ultimate day on the greens.
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The "Taste of Denver" Local Favorites Bundle
The Ultimate Tour of Denver’s Best Eats!
Why choose one when you can have them all? This package is a curated collection of Denver’s most beloved dining spots. From game-day wings to upscale date nights and authentic Mexican flavors, this bundle covers every craving.
Bid now and take the stress out of the "What's for dinner?" conversation for the rest of the month!
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🛏️ Bamboo & Plush Blanket – Winner’s Choice
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate cozy upgrade.
The winner will receive their choice of ONE bamboo and plush blanket in a generous 60x80 size. These blankets are incredibly soft, breathable, and perfect for year-round comfort.
🌟 Details:
• Choice of available bamboo & plush blanket
• Size: 60x80
• Ultra soft and cozy
• Perfect for beds, couches, or gifting
🎁 Retail Value: $120
Sponsored by My Gigi's Closet
Starting bid
Total Value: $90
Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, a post-game celebration, or a much-needed caffeine run, this bundle has you covered at Denver's most iconic spots.
Skip the grocery store and treat yourself to the best flavors Denver has to offer!
Starting bid
Total Value: $155
Escape the everyday with a package designed to pamper you from head to toe. This is the perfect gift for a hard-working friend, a loved one, or a much-needed "treat yourself" moment.
Keep the spa vibes alive at home with this premium skincare set:
Bid now to claim your hour of peace and a season of soft, glowing skin!
Starting bid
Total Value: $105
Indulge in the ultimate plant-based pampering experience! This beautifully curated gift set from Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. features their signature artisan products, handmade with high-quality ingredients that are as gentle on your skin as they are delightful to the senses.
Transform your daily routine into a luxury retreat. Bid now and bring the Magnolia experience home!
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🥗 Denver Eats Bundle #3: The "Best of Lunch" Collection
Forget the sad desk sandwich. This bundle gives you $95 worth of Denver’s most popular lunch destinations, perfect for business meetings, catch-ups with friends, or a weekend brunch.
Treat yourself to a month of Denver’s best midday flavors and support our community at the same time!
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Mountain-Style Golf Meets Private Club Luxury
Step onto the #1 ranked course you can play in the Greater Charlotte area. Known for its dramatic elevation changes, pristine Champion Bermuda greens, and breathtaking views, Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club offers a golfing experience that rivals the state’s most exclusive private retreats.
Walk onto the first tee looking like a member with these high-quality club essentials:
Pro Tip: After your round, head up to Guilties Bistro in the clubhouse for some of the best food in Denver and a panoramic view of the 9th hole’s signature waterfall.
Starting bid
Total Value: $175
Experience the perfect blend of professional therapy and at-home luxury. This package is designed to melt away tension in the spa and keep you feeling pampered long after you get home.
Treat your hands to the legendary three-step "Satin Hands" pampering experience ($30 Value). This set is a cult favorite for a reason:
Bid now to secure your hour of peace and the softest hands you’ve ever had!
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Add a touch of local artistry and warmth to your home with this stunning, handmade "Chandelier" style quilt. Masterfully crafted by East Lincoln Community Chorus’s own Brenda Kavanaugh, this piece combines traditional quilting techniques with a vibrant, modern color palette.
Wrap yourself in community spirit! This quilt is more than just a blanket—it’s a handmade heirloom designed to last for generations.
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🍴 Denver Eats Bundle #4: The "All-Star" Collection
This bundle is a full-access pass to the best flavors in Denver, NC. Whether you're planning a date night at a local landmark or need a refreshing post-workout treat, you've got the perfect card for every occasion.
Total Value: $95
Why choose one favorite when you can have the whole town's top hits in your wallet? Bid now and support local!
Starting bid
Total Value: $130
Bring home the charm of Sherrills Ford with this premium collection from The Turtle's Shell. Known for their "one-of-a-kind" gifts and Lake Norman-inspired treasures, this basket features everything you need to refresh your home, your style, and your mood.
Don't just shop local—live local! Bid now to own this unique piece of the Lake Norman lifestyle.
Starting bid
Total Value: $75
Elevate your kitchen game with this hand-selected bundle of artisan oils, vinegars, and seasonings. Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just love a good dipping board, this collection from Lake Norman Olive & Vine is the perfect way to add "restaurant-quality" flavor to your next meal.
Love what you tasted? This bundle includes a $25 gift card to Lake Norman Olive & Vine, allowing you to return to the shop and explore their massive "on tap" selection of oils and vinegars to find your next favorite flavor.
Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean vacation! Bid now to stock your pantry with Denver's finest oils and vinegars.
Starting bid
Total Value: $75
Experience the scent that everyone is talking about! This beautifully arranged gift basket from Tableco features the iconic Sweet Grace fragrance—a warm, peaceful blend of full-bodied fruits, sparkling tea, and patchouli.
All items come perfectly nestled in a cute, reusable basket, making this a ready-made gift for a friend or a stylish addition to your own home decor.
Transform your home into a sanctuary of hospitality. Bid now to bring the Sweet Grace experience home!
Starting bid
Total Value: $150
Treat yourself or a friend to a collection of the most charming treasures from Denver’s own Whitlynn’s Boutique. This soft white basket is overflowing with "the little things" that make a big difference in your day, from artisan stationery to cozy home essentials.
Bid now to bring home the best of Whitlynn’s and add a little extra "sparkle" to your daily routine!
Starting bid
Elevate your dining routine with this premium package. Featuring a massive $100 gift card to Denver's premier Italian kitchen, this bundle is perfect for an anniversary, a special family celebration, or a high-end night out on the town.
Bid high to secure a world-class Italian feast and the best sushi in Denver!
Starting bid
Dempsey Essick Limited Edition Lithograph
A charming find from a well-known North Carolina watercolorist. Dempsey Essick is celebrated for his "hummingbird" art, where he famously hides the silhouette of a hummingbird within the details of his paintings.
This specific piece is part of a two-print set released in 2001 titled "The Kids Room." The series was designed as a pair: one featuring "His Things" and the other "Her Things," capturing nostalgic childhood mementos in Essick's signature realistic style.
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Ready to turn heads at the next lake day or dinner at the Club? Bid on this exclusive $50 gift certificate for a precision haircut with the talented Brook Alexander at Denver’s own Sculpted Salon.
Located right next to My Brother's Bagel, Sculpted Salon isn't just a place for a trim—it's a modern, airy sanctuary designed for relaxation. Under the salon’s signature LED lighting (specifically designed to show your true color!) and surrounded by a sleek, metallic-chic aesthetic, Brook will craft a look that’s uniquely you.
Starting bid
Treat your four-legged best friend to a basket overflowing with wag-worthy goodies! Whether you have a playful pup or a seasoned senior, this collection from Dog Supplies has everything needed to keep their tail wagging and your home smelling fresh.
Don’t let this deal go to the dogs—bid now and make your pup’s day!
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🍷Cup + Stanley Cooler Bundle🍹
A fun and functional bundle perfect for everyday use, gifting, or keeping in the car!
This set includes:
• One 40oz floral handled tumbler with lid and straw
• One Stanley handled tumbler with lid and straw
• One Stanley Julienne Mini Soft Cooler with zipper closure and carry strap
The Stanley tumbler is known for excellent insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. The floral 40oz cup adds a cute, stylish option, and the Stanley mini soft cooler is perfect for snacks, drinks, or essentials on the go.
All items are brand new. Stanley items are authentic.
Estimated Retail Value: approximately $140
Starting bid
🍷 Hand painted Americana 4-Piece Wine Glass Set🍷
Donated by Artistry by Leigh
Raise a glass to artistry, heritage and heart.
This stunning four-piece, handpainted Americana wine glass set by Artistry by Leigh is a celebration of timeless charm and handcrafted beauty. Each glass is individually painted with rich patriotic detail — no two exactly alike — blending classic red, white and blue motifs with elegant brushwork that feels both festive and refined.
Perfect for summer soirées, vineyard evenings or front-porch sunsets, this set transforms an ordinary toast into a statement of style and story. Whether you are hosting a Fourth of July gathering, gifting a proud patriot or elevating your own collection, these glasses are conversation starters long after the last sip.
Handmade. One of a kind. Nostalgically Americana.
Bid boldly tonight and bring home a piece of art that pairs beautifully with your favorite vintage — and supports the music and mission of the East Lincoln Community Chorus.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!