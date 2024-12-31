ELCO COMMUNITY COLOR RUN REGISTRATION APRIL 27, 2025

The ELCO Intermediate School (ELCO IS) PTO is thrilled to announce our community-wide Color Run on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 2 PM! The price of the ticket includes: Access to the main color run event, event sponsorship t-shirt, and event swag. This vibrant and fun-filled event is open to the public and aims to bring our broader community together while raising funds to support various student activities at ELCO IS. We hope to make this an annual tradition that fosters community spirit and engagement. The Color Run is a family-friendly event that welcomes everyone—students, parents, teachers, businesses, and local residents. Join us for an afternoon of colorful fun and excitement! A DJ will keep the energy high with music throughout the event, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Plus, we’ll have a variety of vendors, crafters, and food trucks offering delicious options for all participants and spectators. EVENT SCHEDULE WILL BE PROVIDED CLOSER TO THE EVENT DATE Disclaimer: The ELCO Intermediate School (ELCO IS) PTO Color Run is an event for all ages. By participating in this event, you acknowledge and agree that participation is at your own risk. The event coordinators, ELCO Intermediate School, and the ELCO School District are not responsible for any injury, damage, or theft of personal items that may occur during the event. Participants are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the security of their belongings. It is recommended that participants wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the event and stay hydrated. By attending the event, you consent to the use of any photographs or video recordings taken during the event for promotional purposes by the ELCO Intermediate School PTO. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We look forward to a fun and safe event for everyone!

