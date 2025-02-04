Elderly Earnest Sponsorship. $25 monthly

Meet Earnest! One of our beloved senior sanctuary residents, he’s spending his golden days with us at the remarkable age of 15. Despite being on Metacam for dental disease, he’s still full of life—running on his wheel, enjoying his favorite fish sticks, and eagerly snatching treats from the incredible woman who makes our sanctuary home possible. A monthly sponsorship of $25 would help ensure Earnest continues to receive the love and care he deserves for the rest of his time with us. Do you have it in your heart to support this sweet boy? ❤️

