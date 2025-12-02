Elderwerks Holiday Gift Basket Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Includes:
•Keurig
•Barrel Aged Coffee Grounds
•Seasonal Coffee Ground Packets
•Coffee Mugs
•Reusable K-cup
•Milk Frother
•Mini Waffle Maker
•Pancake Mix
•Maple Syrup
•Santa Napkins
($225 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple Collection
(Hand Soap, Body Wash, Hand Lotion, Fragrance Spray)
•Melting Chocolate
•Fuzzy Socks
•Mug
•Hot Coco Bomb Recipe Book
•Hot Coco Bomb Mold
•Mini Picture Frame
•Starbucks Gift Card
($80 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Crayola Colored Pencils (36)
•2 Adult Coloring Books
•3 Wick Candle
•Throw Blanket
•Carmel Chocolate Swirl Gourmet Popcorn
•Napkin & Cheeseboard Set
•Mini Champagne/Wine Bottle Holder
•Wine Advent Calendar Collection
($100 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Bears Chip Bowl
•Bears Thermos
•Peanuts
•White Cheddar Gourmet Popcorn
•Carmel Gourmet Popcorn
•Bears Dice Game
•Bears Temporary Tattoos
($100 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Hotel Stay Gift Certificate
•$50 Coopers Hawk Gift Card
•Bottle of Champagne
•Champagne Glasses
•Chocolate Roses
($165 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Picnic Basket
•Wicker Coasters
•Mini Cheese Board Set
•Napkin Set
•2 Wick Candle
•Throw Blanket
•Whiskey Glasses
•Wild Turkey Whiskey
•Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey
($125 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•$50 Duke's Alehouse & Kitchen Gift Card
•$50 Raue Center Certificate
•Balsam & Pine 3 Wick Candle
($125 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Bottle of Sparkling Wine
•Bottle of Red Wine
•Hot Pads
•Danish Butter Cookies
•4 Stemless Wine Glasses
•$30 Mariano's Gift Card
($75 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•22-Inch Fire Pit
•Smores Fixings
•Beef Jerky
•Jack Daniels
•Bailey's Irish Cream
•2 Mugs
•2 Insulated Mugs
•2 Marshmallow Sticks
•2 Duraflame Logs
•Bic Lighter
($225 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•3 Cookies Sheets
•Oven Mitts
•Kitchen Towels
•Whisk, Spatula, Spoon & Cookie Cutter Kit
•Salt & Pepper Grinder Set & Refills
•Baking Dish
•Food Chopper
($125 Value)
Starting bid
Includes:
•Lamb Chop Toy
•Highland Cow Toy
•Pet Blanket
•Pet Picture Frame
•Pet Towel
•$50 to Spoil Your Pet
($125 Value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!