Eleanor Holmes Norton Legacy Fund

Hosted by

Eleanor Holmes Norton Legacy Fund

About this event

Eleanor Holmes Norton Legacy Scholarship Luncheon & Fundraiser

Salamander Hotel 1330 Maryland Ave SW

Washington, DC 20024, USA

General Admission
$200

Enjoy the "Cocktail Hour" with an open auction display, before a delicious luncheon and the full program.


Eleanor Holmes Norton Friends Circle Sponsor
$1,000

Quarter page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, three Luncheon tickets 

Public Interest Sponsor
$2,000

Listing in the program booklet, table of ten 

Conquer the Hill Sponsor
$3,000

Quarter-page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, table of 10 

Champion of Women in Law Sponsor
$5,000

Half-page ad in souvenir journal, table of 10 

Legacy Justice Partner Sponsor
$7,500

Recognition from the podium, closed-circuit television donor display, half-page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, table of 10 

Warrior on the Hill Sponsor
$10,000

Recognition from the podium, closed-circuit television donor display, full-page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, table of 10 

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