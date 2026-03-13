Eleanor Holmes Norton Legacy Scholarship Luncheon & Fundraiser

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About this event
Washington, DC 20024, USA
Enjoy the "Cocktail Hour" with an open auction display, before a delicious luncheon and the full program.
Quarter page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, three Luncheon tickets
Listing in the program booklet, table of ten
Quarter-page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, table of 10
Half-page ad in souvenir journal, table of 10
Recognition from the podium, closed-circuit television donor display, half-page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, table of 10
Recognition from the podium, closed-circuit television donor display, full-page ad in commemorative souvenir journal, table of 10
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