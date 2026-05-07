Vote a Pet for Mayor of Millersburg!

Vote for Stinky!

You will not find any better candidate than Stinky! She is ALWAYS right there when you need her (and when you don’t). Everyone’s business is her business. She will advocate for unlimited treats, pets, and sunny spots to lay. As a rescue, she knows what life on the streets is like, so it’s her mission to make sure everyone finds a home of their own. She started at the bottom, now she’s at the top. Choose Stinky for Mayor!