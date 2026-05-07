Vote a Pet for Mayor of Millersburg!

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About this event
Vote for Grant!
Grant is a 5-year-old orange cat with a large heart and an even larger appetite! A proud attendee of The Ohio State University and CWRU School of Law, Grant has committed himself to community engagement and has embarked on a lifelong mission to eliminate empty food bowls. With his friendly personality and dedication to greeting everyone he meets, Grant is ready to bring unity, charm, and orange-cat energy to the role of Mayor! Although he’s new to the area, he pledges to be a vocal supporter of Millersburg’s local food scene and will advocate for longer lunch breaks, more sunny spots downtown, and treats for all!
Vote for Hank!
Hank has what it takes to be the mayor of this lovely town! He's young (fixed) and full of the personality!
Vote for Stanley!
Stan may be a young man but is wise beyond his years! His interests include making sure his family is always cuddled or laid on, fishing, swimming and carrying around the biggest logs he can find.
Vote for Stinky!
You will not find any better candidate than Stinky! She is ALWAYS right there when you need her (and when you don’t). Everyone’s business is her business. She will advocate for unlimited treats, pets, and sunny spots to lay. As a rescue, she knows what life on the streets is like, so it’s her mission to make sure everyone finds a home of their own. She started at the bottom, now she’s at the top. Choose Stinky for Mayor!
Vote for Koda!
Koda is the handsomest boy. He has overcome many hurtles in his life starting with being abandoned for being a runt! His mom has raised him since then. He had to have ear surgery last fall and now he has the cutest floppy ear!
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