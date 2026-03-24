Hosted by

Troop 1 Haverhill

About this event

Electonics and Textile Recycling Day

75 Foundation Ave

Haverhill, MA 01835, USA

Televisions & Large Appliances
$50

Items accepted: Televisions (all types), Air Conditioners, Stoves, Washers, Dryers, Dishwashers

Medium Appliances
$25

Items Accepted: Microwaves, Monitors, Printers, Fax Machines, Copiers, Computers (w/o monitor), Scanners

Small Appliances
$10

Items Accepted: Laptops, VCR/DVD Players, Receivers, AV Equipment, Projectors, Stereos, Fans, Small Kitchenware (Mixers, Blenders, Coffee Makers, Toasters)

Accessories
$5

Items Accepted: Cell phones, Keyboards, Networking Equipment, Tablets, eReaders, Telephones, Electronic Components, Wires & Cables

Add a donation for Troop 1 Haverhill

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!