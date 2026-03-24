Electonics and Textile Recycling Day

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About this event
Items accepted: Televisions (all types), Air Conditioners, Stoves, Washers, Dryers, Dishwashers
Items Accepted: Microwaves, Monitors, Printers, Fax Machines, Copiers, Computers (w/o monitor), Scanners
Items Accepted: Laptops, VCR/DVD Players, Receivers, AV Equipment, Projectors, Stereos, Fans, Small Kitchenware (Mixers, Blenders, Coffee Makers, Toasters)
Items Accepted: Cell phones, Keyboards, Networking Equipment, Tablets, eReaders, Telephones, Electronic Components, Wires & Cables
$
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