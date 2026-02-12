Skating Club Of San Francisco Inc

Hosted by

Skating Club Of San Francisco Inc

About this event

Elegance | SCSF Gala 2026

750 Folsom St

San Francisco, CA 94107, USA

Accessible Seating (Includes Companion Ticket)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Email us to request accessible seating. Accessible seating is reserved for guests with mobility-related needs, such as wheelchair users and those unable to navigate stairs. We may follow up to ensure we can best accommodate your needs. This ticket provides one seat for a guest with a disability and one companion seat.

Diamond Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Event Seating: Two front row on ice tables with seating for 8
  • President's VIP Reception: Early access during performers' warmup, mix and mingle with small bites and drinks
  • Recognition: Spoken thanks, front page in program, spoken mention, online & social media recognition
  • Special Gift: Premium SCSF merchandise
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Event Seating: One front row on ice table with seating for 4
  • President's VIP Reception: Early access during performers' warmup, mix and mingle with small bites and drinks
  • Recognition: Program mention, spoken mention, online & social media recognition
  • Special Gift: Premium SCSF merchandise
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Event Seating: One second row on ice table with seating for 4
  • President's VIP Reception: Early access during performers' warmup, mix and mingle with small bites and drinks
  • Recognition: Program mention, spoken mention, online & social media recognition
  • Special Gift: Premium SCSF merchandise
Silver Sponsor
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Event Seating: One third row on ice high-top table with seating for 2
  • President's VIP Reception: Early access during performers' warmup, mix and mingle with small bites and drinks
  • Recognition: Program mention, spoken mention, web recognition
  • Special Gift: SCSF merchandise
Bronze Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Event Seating: Two reserved hockey box seats in Section C
  • President's VIP Reception: Early access during performers' warmup, mix and mingle with small bites and drinks
  • Recognition: Program mention, web recognition
  • Special Gift: SCSF merchandise
Friend of SCSF Sponsor
$400
  • Event Seating: One reserved hockey box seat in Section C
  • President's VIP Reception: Early access during performers' warmup, mix and mingle with small bites and drinks
  • Recognition: Program mention, web recognition
  • Special Gift: SCSF merchandise
On-ice Front Row Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One front row on ice table with seating for 4. Note: VIP Reception is NOT included.

On-ice Second Row Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One second row on ice table with seating for 4. Note: VIP Reception is NOT included.

On-ice Third Row High-Top Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One third row on ice high-top table with seating for 2. Note: VIP Reception is NOT included.

Hockey Box D
$175

One seat in Hockey Box section C. Note: You may need to walk briefly on the ice to access this seat.

Bleachers K
$75

One seat in Bleachers section K. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.

Bleachers L
$75

One seat in Bleachers section L. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.

Window F
$70

One seat in Window section F. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.

Window G
$75

One seat in Window section G. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.

Window H
$75

One seat in Window section H. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.

Window I
$70

One seat in Window section I. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.

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