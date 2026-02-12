Elegance | SCSF Gala 2026

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About this event
Email us to request accessible seating. Accessible seating is reserved for guests with mobility-related needs, such as wheelchair users and those unable to navigate stairs. We may follow up to ensure we can best accommodate your needs. This ticket provides one seat for a guest with a disability and one companion seat.
One front row on ice table with seating for 4. Note: VIP Reception is NOT included.
One second row on ice table with seating for 4. Note: VIP Reception is NOT included.
One third row on ice high-top table with seating for 2. Note: VIP Reception is NOT included.
One seat in Hockey Box section C. Note: You may need to walk briefly on the ice to access this seat.
One seat in Bleachers section K. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.
One seat in Bleachers section L. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.
One seat in Window section F. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.
One seat in Window section G. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.
One seat in Window section H. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.
One seat in Window section I. Note: This section is behind the rink glass.
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