Ea Booster Club
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Ea Booster Club

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Ea Booster Club

About this event

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Element Allstars Spring Showcase

9257 Clayton Blvd

Clayton, NC 27520, USA

Add a donation for Ea Booster Club

$

Session 1 Adult Admission
$7

Session 1

10:00AM to 12:30PM

Elite, Prep, Youth and Senior Dance Teams

Session 1 Kids Admission
Free

Kids 5 and under FREE


10:00AM to 12:30PM

Elite, Prep, Youth and Senior Dance Teams

Session 2 Adult Admission
$7

Session 2

1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Novice, Half Year and Mini Hip Hop Teams

Session 2 Kids Admission
Free

Kids 5 and under FREE


Session 2

1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Novice, Half Year and Mini Hip Hop Teams

Shout Out
$1

Feeling very proud of your athlete? Proud of a team? Here is your chance to give them a shout out for all to hear!!

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