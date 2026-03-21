Element Allstars Spring Showcase

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About this event
$
Session 1
10:00AM to 12:30PM
Elite, Prep, Youth and Senior Dance Teams
Kids 5 and under FREE
10:00AM to 12:30PM
Elite, Prep, Youth and Senior Dance Teams
Session 2
1:30 PM to 3:00 PM
Novice, Half Year and Mini Hip Hop Teams
Kids 5 and under FREE
Session 2
1:30 PM to 3:00 PM
Novice, Half Year and Mini Hip Hop Teams
Feeling very proud of your athlete? Proud of a team? Here is your chance to give them a shout out for all to hear!!
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