Elementary All-in Access Pass

About the memberships
Renews monthly
First/Single Child Membership
Join the fun and learning with our monthly membership! Your child’s membership gives them unlimited access to all classes offered that month, plus first access to our field trips and special events — always providing over $100 in value!
This membership covers one child. (If you’d like to enroll additional children, please choose the Sibling Membership option for a 20% discount per additional child.)
Parents who assist their children attend for free!
Enjoy 20% Off for Every Additional Child!
Same membership — even greater savings!
Each attending child will need their own membership, but additional children receive 20% off. Simply select the Sibling Membership option for each additional student.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!