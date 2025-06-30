St. Mary and St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church
Elementary Schools Trips (VPK - KG - 1st -2nd -3rd- 4th)
General Admission
$25
Elementary Schools Trips (VPK - KG - 1st -2nd -3rd- 4th) Date: Monday July 7th Location: Urban Air, Port RicheyFee: $25
