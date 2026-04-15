Elementary Spring Picture Day

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You will receive a photo of your student's class. School Dress Code or Easter Best permitted; must have sleeves.
You will receive 2 poses of your student. School Dress Code or Easter Best permitted; must have sleeves.
Have all of your elementary children photographed together. You will receive 2 poses of them together. School Dress Code or Easter Best permitted; must have sleeves.
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