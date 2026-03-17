Elementary Summer Camp 2026 Registration

June 8-12, 2026





Elementary School Full Day

Ages 6-9

9:00 am - 3:30 pm





Our camp fosters student-led inquiry through daily exploration in natural spaces, where curiosity drives learning. Campers ask questions, make discoveries, and follow their interests as experiences naturally evolve from what they observe and wonder about. Dedicated time for projects and creative work allows students to turn their ideas into meaningful creations. Each day concludes with reflection and sharing, helping campers process their learning and build communication skills, while the end of the week offers an opportunity to showcase their discoveries.