ELES 5th Grade Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Cocoa & Crafting with Ms. Woodard in the afternoon from 2:50-3:30pm for winning student + up to 3 friends.
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Donuts with Ms. Taylor in the morning from 7:50-8:10 am for the winning student + 1 friend
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Double Recess Day for Ms. Gilmartin's entire class
*Must be in Gilmartin's class to win*
Starting bid
Popsicle Palooza Party for Ms Gilmartin's class.
*Must be in Gilmartin's class to win*
Starting bid
Read a story to Ms Gilmartin's class and visit the Treasure Box during the school day
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Hot Cocoa & Reading with Ms. Huffman in the morning from 7:50-8:10am for winning student + 1 friend
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Lunch & Board Games with Ms. Yonce at lunchtime for winning student + 2 friends
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Chick-Fil-A Picnic Lunch with Ms. Koontz during lunchtime for winning student + 1 friend
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Math Games with Ms. Faini in the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for the winning student + 1 friend
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.
*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!
*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*
Starting bid
Teacher Helper with Ms. Woodburn in the morning (8:10-8:30 am) + up to 1 hour another time of the day. For the winning student!
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Pizza Lunch with Ms. Barney at lunchtime for the winning student + 1 friend.
*Can be from any class to win*
Starting bid
Movie + Snacks with Ms. Goodman + Ms. Pastore in the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for the winning student + up to 5 friends!
*Can be from any class to win*
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