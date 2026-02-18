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Echo Lake Elementary School PTA
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ELES 5th Grade Auction

Cocoa & Crafting with Ms. Woodard item
Cocoa & Crafting with Ms. Woodard
$10

Starting bid

Cocoa & Crafting with Ms. Woodard in the afternoon from 2:50-3:30pm for winning student + up to 3 friends.


*Can be from any class to win*

Donuts with Ms. Taylor item
Donuts with Ms. Taylor
$10

Starting bid

Donuts with Ms. Taylor in the morning from 7:50-8:10 am for the winning student + 1 friend


*Can be from any class to win*

Double Recess Day - Ms. Gilmartin's Class Only item
Double Recess Day - Ms. Gilmartin's Class Only
$15

Starting bid

Double Recess Day for Ms. Gilmartin's entire class


*Must be in Gilmartin's class to win*

Popsicle Palooza Party - Ms. Gilmartin's Class Only item
Popsicle Palooza Party - Ms. Gilmartin's Class Only
$15

Starting bid

Popsicle Palooza Party for Ms Gilmartin's class.


*Must be in Gilmartin's class to win*

Story Time Star - Ms Gilmartin's Class item
Story Time Star - Ms Gilmartin's Class
$10

Starting bid

Read a story to Ms Gilmartin's class and visit the Treasure Box during the school day


*Can be from any class to win*

Hot Cocoa & Reading with Ms Huffman item
Hot Cocoa & Reading with Ms Huffman
$10

Starting bid

Hot Cocoa & Reading with Ms. Huffman in the morning from 7:50-8:10am for winning student + 1 friend


*Can be from any class to win*

Lunch & Board Games with Ms. Yonce item
Lunch & Board Games with Ms. Yonce
$15

Starting bid

Lunch & Board Games with Ms. Yonce at lunchtime for winning student + 2 friends


*Can be from any class to win*

Chick-Fil-A Picnic Lunch with Ms. Koontz item
Chick-Fil-A Picnic Lunch with Ms. Koontz
$15

Starting bid

Chick-Fil-A Picnic Lunch with Ms. Koontz during lunchtime for winning student + 1 friend


*Can be from any class to win*


Math Games with Ms. Faini item
Math Games with Ms. Faini
$10

Starting bid

Math Games with Ms. Faini in the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for the winning student + 1 friend


*Can be from any class to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party! item
Kindergarten Teachers Ice Cream Party!
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Party with ALL Kindergarten teachers!! In the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for winning student.

*Date is Wednesday, March 25th, so please be available that date to bid!


*Can be from any class + any grade level to win*

Teacher Helper with Ms. Woodburn item
Teacher Helper with Ms. Woodburn
$10

Starting bid

Teacher Helper with Ms. Woodburn in the morning (8:10-8:30 am) + up to 1 hour another time of the day. For the winning student!


*Can be from any class to win*

Pizza Lunch with Ms. Barney item
Pizza Lunch with Ms. Barney
$10

Starting bid

Pizza Lunch with Ms. Barney at lunchtime for the winning student + 1 friend.


*Can be from any class to win*

Movie + Snacks with Ms. Goodman + Ms. Pastore item
Movie + Snacks with Ms. Goodman + Ms. Pastore
$30

Starting bid

Movie + Snacks with Ms. Goodman + Ms. Pastore in the afternoon from 2:50-3:30 pm for the winning student + up to 5 friends!


*Can be from any class to win*

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