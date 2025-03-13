Elev8hope Boo Bash Halloween Themed Casino Night

4181 SW Boatramp Ave

Palm City, FL 34990, USA

General Admission
$200

An entrance ticket to the Boo Bash provides access to the event, the event long open bar, the buffet, and to the casino game floor!

OPEN BAR SPONSORSHIP- 8 TIX
$5,500

The Open Bar Sponsorship offers prominent branding by displaying your Name and Logo on a game table, outdoor lawn signage, the bar and buffet, a hightop table, and dessert cart.
This package also earns a social media shout out, verbal recognition at the event, and your Name and Logo on our website and event billboards.
The 8 complimentary tickets offer your team and/or guests a night of entertainment and fun.

ROLL THE DICE SPONSOR- 6 TIX
$3,000

Feel confident when "Rolling the Dice" by having your Name and Logo on our Website and Event Billboards, getting a Social Media shoutout, and having Verbal Recognition at the event.
Additionally, this package includes your Name and Logo on a Casino Table and 6 casino entrance tickets.

JACK OF SPEADES - 2 TIX
$1,750

Step into the spotlight by being a Jack of Spades Sponsor! This package includes your Name and Logo on our Website and Event Billboards, a Social Media Shout Out, and your Name and Logo at the event's Photo Booth.
It wouldn't be a party without you! This package also contains 2 Casino entrance tickets.

WILD CARD - 1 TIX
$550

Just like a Wild Card, you'll add excitement to the event. This sponsorship comes with a Social Media shout out and 1 Casino entrance ticket.

