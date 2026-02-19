The Masters of Branding Presents: ELEVATE — a one-of-a-kind event built on Collaboration • Learning • Community.





To ensure attendance and confirm each spot, a ticket purchase is required for every attendee. Spots are limited, and reservations are not locked in until tickets are purchased.





https://www.mastersofbranding.org/events





No Guest Recording Allowed. Guests and other third parties are strictly prohibited from filming, livestreaming, or otherwise recording any portion of the presentation

content, whether by mobile phone, camera, or any other device. Tickets are nonrefundable. In the event, the Event is cancelled all ticketed guests will receive a refund.



