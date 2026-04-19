Elevate HER - A Women's Conference

About this event
Zeffy will ask for a voluntary contribution to support their free service for nonprofits. This amount is not required and can be changed to $0 before completing your purchase.
Enjoy a continental breakfast with mimosas to start your day, followed by lunch as you connect, learn, and invest in yourself.
Featuring Keynote Speakers:
Beth Ramsey – CEO and Founder, The Brilliance Network
Amanda Gaskin, APRN – Founder, Ultimate Health DPC
Zeffy will ask for a voluntary contribution to support their free service for nonprofits. This amount is not required and can be changed to $0 before completing your purchase.
Please plan to arrive one hour prior to the event start time for setup, if more time is needed- please partner with Ari. Vendor space includes one 6'/8' table and chairs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!