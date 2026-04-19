Elevate HER - A Women's Conference

Zeffy will ask for a voluntary contribution to support their free service for nonprofits. This amount is not required and can be changed to $0 before completing your purchase.





Enjoy a continental breakfast with mimosas to start your day, followed by lunch as you connect, learn, and invest in yourself.





Featuring Keynote Speakers:



Beth Ramsey – CEO and Founder, The Brilliance Network

Amanda Gaskin, APRN – Founder, Ultimate Health DPC