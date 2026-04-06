Elevate Her: Building Bridges Beyond the Campus

About this event
Come dine with us and be a part of something special. This evening is more than just a meal, it’s a chance to connect, celebrate, and support a cause that uplifts our community.
Good food. Great company. Real impact.
When you give, you’re pouring into purpose. Your contribution helps sponsor a sister, support program experiences, and create opportunities where young women can grow, lead, and thrive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!