National Council Of Negro Women Inc

Hosted by

National Council Of Negro Women Inc

About this event

Elevate Her: Building Bridges Beyond the Campus

55 Trinity Ave SW

Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

General Admission
$45

Come dine with us and be a part of something special. This evening is more than just a meal, it’s a chance to connect, celebrate, and support a cause that uplifts our community.

Good food. Great company. Real impact.

Legacy Giving Starts Here
Pay what you can

When you give, you’re pouring into purpose. Your contribution helps sponsor a sister, support program experiences, and create opportunities where young women can grow, lead, and thrive.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!