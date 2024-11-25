Elevate Oakland "Music Transforms Communities": Silent Auction

Living the Shuffle is the amazing journey of actor, writer, director, and filmmaker Robert Townsend. Townsend, a natural-born storyteller, takes you on a show biz rollercoaster ride of ups and downs from the dangerous streets of Chicago to taking you behind the scenes to giving birth to his first film, “Hollywood Shuffle,” done with a miracle and a credit card. Marsh Berkeley December and January Only! • Fair Market Value: $500

Living the Shuffle is the amazing journey of actor, writer, director, and filmmaker Robert Townsend. Townsend, a natural-born storyteller, takes you on a show biz rollercoaster ride of ups and downs from the dangerous streets of Chicago to taking you behind the scenes to giving birth to his first film, “Hollywood Shuffle,” done with a miracle and a credit card. Marsh Berkeley December and January Only! • Fair Market Value: $500

More details...