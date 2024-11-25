Elevate Oakland "Music Transforms Communities": Silent Auction

1 case (12 bottles) of Char Vale 2019 Vineyard Select Estate Pinot Noir plus a complimentary wine tasting at their vineyard in the Green Valley of Russian River. Enjoy small production, double gold and gold medal winning wines while relaxing overlooking the vineyard.
Fair Market Value: $1000
1 case (12 bottles) of Char Vale 2019 Vineyard Select Estate Pinot Noir plus a complimentary wine tasting at their vineyard in the Green Valley of Russian River. Enjoy small production, double gold and gold medal winning wines while relaxing overlooking the vineyard.
Fair Market Value: $1000
Claremont Club & Spa Deluxe Bayview Getaway
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy a staycation right here in Oakland at the Claremont Club & Spa, a luxury Bay Area resort and hotel. Voucher includes a one night stay for up to two people in the Deluxe Bayview Room. Taxes, resort fee & self-parking included. Subject to availability Sunday through Thursday. Not valid holidays or special events. • Fair Market Value: $480
Enjoy a staycation right here in Oakland at the Claremont Club & Spa, a luxury Bay Area resort and hotel. Voucher includes a one night stay for up to two people in the Deluxe Bayview Room. Taxes, resort fee & self-parking included. Subject to availability Sunday through Thursday. Not valid holidays or special events. • Fair Market Value: $480
Football Hall of Fame Pack: Ronnie Lott Signed Memorabilia
$250
Starting bid
Own a piece of 49ers football history with a helmet and jersey signed by legendary NFL star Ronnie Lott. Perfect for fans and collectors, this memorabilia set celebrates the iconic Hall of Famer’s legacy!
Own a piece of 49ers football history with a helmet and jersey signed by legendary NFL star Ronnie Lott. Perfect for fans and collectors, this memorabilia set celebrates the iconic Hall of Famer’s legacy!
Sheila & Pete Escovedo Signed LP Congas
$300
Starting bid
Own a piece of music history with signed LP Music Congas by legendary percussionists Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo. This unique collector’s item celebrates their iconic contributions to Latin jazz and funk, making it a perfect addition for fans and music lovers alike! • Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Own a piece of music history with signed LP Music Congas by legendary percussionists Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo. This unique collector’s item celebrates their iconic contributions to Latin jazz and funk, making it a perfect addition for fans and music lovers alike! • Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Japanese Lunch for 2 with Yoshie Akiba
$200
Starting bid
Unearth the wisdom and history of Bay Area jazz with an afternoon spent with Yoshie Akiba herself! Enjoy a private tour of Yoshie Akiba's estate and buddhist temple in Rockridge followed by a Japanese lunch for up to two guests.
• Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Unearth the wisdom and history of Bay Area jazz with an afternoon spent with Yoshie Akiba herself! Enjoy a private tour of Yoshie Akiba's estate and buddhist temple in Rockridge followed by a Japanese lunch for up to two guests.
• Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Sheila & Pete Escovedo Signed LP Djembe
$200
Starting bid
Own a piece of music history with this signed LP Music Djembe by legendary percussionists Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo. This unique collector’s item celebrates their iconic contributions to Latin jazz and funk, making it a perfect addition for fans and music lovers alike! • Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Own a piece of music history with this signed LP Music Djembe by legendary percussionists Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo. This unique collector’s item celebrates their iconic contributions to Latin jazz and funk, making it a perfect addition for fans and music lovers alike! • Fair Market Value: Priceless!
Robert Townsend's One Man Show - VIP Experience for Two
$200
Starting bid
Living the Shuffle is the amazing journey of actor, writer, director, and filmmaker Robert Townsend. Townsend, a natural-born storyteller, takes you on a show biz rollercoaster ride of ups and downs from the dangerous streets of Chicago to taking you behind the scenes to giving birth to his first film, “Hollywood Shuffle,” done with a miracle and a credit card. Marsh Berkeley December and January Only! • Fair Market Value: $500
Living the Shuffle is the amazing journey of actor, writer, director, and filmmaker Robert Townsend. Townsend, a natural-born storyteller, takes you on a show biz rollercoaster ride of ups and downs from the dangerous streets of Chicago to taking you behind the scenes to giving birth to his first film, “Hollywood Shuffle,” done with a miracle and a credit card. Marsh Berkeley December and January Only! • Fair Market Value: $500
Private Pottery Lesson for 2 & Mimosa Brunch w/ EO Director
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy a private pottery lesson for up to 2 guests taught by our very own Director and accomplished ceramic artist Natalie Cassidy at her private art studio in West Oakland. Choose between wheel throwing, hand building and pottery painting. Complimentary mimosas & a light brunch included with your lesson.
Enjoy a private pottery lesson for up to 2 guests taught by our very own Director and accomplished ceramic artist Natalie Cassidy at her private art studio in West Oakland. Choose between wheel throwing, hand building and pottery painting. Complimentary mimosas & a light brunch included with your lesson.
Pete Escovedo Original Still Life Painting
$2,500
Starting bid
36" x 36" original still life painting by Pete Escovedo. One of a kind!
36" x 36" original still life painting by Pete Escovedo. One of a kind!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!