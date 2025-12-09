Elevate Silent Auction

Hosted by
Vibrant hand-carved wooden mask sculpture with bold tribal colors and patterns. A striking piece of African art symbolizing heritage and identity.
The Face" is an evocative painting that vividly captures the essence of a young woman participating in the Abissa Festival, an event deeply rooted in the N’zima culture of Bassam, the historic first capital of Côte d'Ivoire. The artwork masterfully presents various angles of the woman’s face, each adorned with multicolored makeup, symbolizing the festival's vibrant celebration of renewal and forgiveness.
A striking example of African artistry, this hand-carved wood mask evokes tranquility with its closed eyes and elongated features. Adorned with a symbolic twin-hand motif atop the head and seated on a sturdy base, it embodies cultural depth and craftsmanship. A perfect centerpiece for collectors and lovers of traditional art.
"The Women Coming Back from Farm" is a striking painting that captures the essence of rural life and the pivotal role of women within it. The artwork portrays a group of women returning from a day of labor in the fields, each carrying supplies that symbolize their contributions to the sustenance and care of their families.
A striking handmade keychain featuring vibrant beads in white, orange, and black, centered around a tribal-patterned bead. Finished with a natural shell for a touch of earthy charm, this piece blends utility with artisan flair—perfect for collectors or lovers of unique accessories.
-An in person consultation where I come to your house, help you pick out
your clothes, we plan your session based on you or your family’s
personalities, we’ll even plan where on your walls you need artwork.
-The $185 creation fee for the actual session- I don’t put limits on time or how
big a group is, I photograph what we plan out during the consultation. I want
to make sure we get the best images for your walls and/or album, and if it’s a
newborn session or toddler session and the child is just really not having a
good day and we can’t get anything, we reschedule, no big deal.
-About 3-4 weeks later we will get back together and I’ll show you a movie of
all of your best images.
-We’ll walk through which ones would look best on each wall (I photoshop
them onto images I took of your walls during the consultation.)
The extra $185 can be put towards artwork, and don’t worry! You still get the
social media digitals of anything you purchase to be printed. It covers a little
more than an 8x10 print, but you will have the opportunity to upgrade if you’d
like. AND if you choose to purchase an album, it comes with all the social
media sized digital images from the movie I create.
Once your artwork is in, we get back together for a custom framing
appointment. All of my wall art is ready to hang when I deliver it, so the frame
is included in the artwork price, there are upgrades available of course.
The artwork and albums I create are all made with museum quality/heirloom
quality materials, so when I deliver it, I make sure I give you special gloves to
protect it.
We are going to create artwork that you can give your child on their wedding
day, that gives you chills to look at no matter how long it’s been. I can’t wait to
work with you!
This painting portrays an African woman with grace and strength, depicted carrying a traditional clay pot on her shoulder, symbolizing her role in daily sustenance and water collection. She is adorned in a vibrant white and pink head wrap and dress, with her pose and the use of bright, warm colors against a deep blue background highlighting her form and cultural significance, celebrating the resilience and beauty of African women.
This handcrafted keychain showcases a bold tribal-inspired centerpiece bead, flanked by vibrant orange, black, and white accents. A natural shell adds a coastal touch, making it both functional and decorative. A unique accessory for collectors or anyone seeking a splash of global style.
A playful and colorful bracelet featuring large white beads with pink stripes, complemented by vibrant purple and orange cylindrical beads. Hand-strung with care, this piece adds a pop of personality to any outfit, ideal for lovers of bold, handcrafted jewelry.
This eye-catching bracelet features bold white beads with pink stripes, paired with vivid purple and orange accents for a lively, modern look. Carefully hand-strung, it’s a fun and stylish piece that brings a burst of color to any ensemble, perfect for those who love unique, artisan-made jewelry.
A bold, artisan-made bracelet featuring striped beads and unique accent shapes. Stylish and eye-catching, perfect for everyday wear or as a standout accessory.
"The Glorious Women of Bassam" captures a pivotal moment in Côte d'Ivoire's history, depicting the courageous women of Grand-Bassam who marched to demand the release of their imprisoned husbands. Set against the city's historic backdrop, the painting uses vivid colors and dynamic compositions to highlight their resolve and sacrifice, symbolizing their bridge from oppression to freedom.
A unique, handcrafted bracelet featuring a repeating bead design. Lightweight and stylish, perfect for adding a touch of charm to any outfit.
A simple yet elegant bracelet made from natural wooden beads. Lightweight and earthy, ideal for everyday wear or as a rustic accent piece.
A striking handcrafted bracelet with striped beads and distinctive accents. Designed to stand out, it’s a stylish piece perfect for daily wear or adding a bold touch to any look.
A charming square tile showcasing a hand-drawn hut with birds in flight above. Signed "Olivier," this piece adds a rustic, artistic touch, perfect for collectors or decor enthusiasts.
A small square tile featuring a hand-drawn boat and the inscription “CÔTE D'IVOIRE.” Signed “Kouame,” this piece captures a coastal charm, ideal for collectors of cultural or travel-inspired art.
A handcrafted wooden piece shaped like Côte d'Ivoire, featuring the country’s name and flag colors. A charming cultural keepsake, perfect for collectors or travel enthusiasts.
A handcrafted wooden elephant with white tusks and “COTE D'IVOIRE” engraved on its side. A detailed and charming keepsake, perfect for collectors of cultural or animal-themed decor.
A beautifully crafted wooden elephant featuring smooth curves and white tusks. A timeless decorative piece, ideal for collectors or lovers of handcrafted animal art.
A small, drum-shaped keychain with a vibrant patterned top and wooden base. Lightweight and decorative, perfect as a unique accessory or collectible item.
A handcrafted wooden keychain shaped like the map of Ivory Coast. Lightweight and symbolic, ideal as a travel keepsake or cultural accessory.
A handcrafted wooden keychain in the shape of the African continent. A meaningful and lightweight accessory, perfect for cultural enthusiasts or travel collectors.
Hand-carved wooden keychain in the shape of a tortoise, symbolizing wisdom, longevity, and resilience. A charming accessory that blends nature-inspired design with cultural significance, perfect for everyday carry or as a thoughtful gift.
THE FACE" is a captivating portrait that vividly embodies the emotional depth and the radiant spirit of a woman, portrayed as a central figure within her family and community. This artwork masterfully utilizes a mosaic-like technique, where each tile of color contributes to the overall expression and persona of the subject.
"Gbegbe Dance" masterfully captures the vibrant essence of a traditional Bété dance from Ivory Coast, performed under moonlit skies, with a rich use of color and light reflecting the celebratory atmosphere. The painting features muscular, athletic dancers, adorned in traditional attire and red oil, set against a backdrop of warm and cool tones, celebrating the strength, beauty, and cultural heritage of the Bété people.
