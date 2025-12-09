Elevate Silent Auction

-An in person consultation where I come to your house, help you pick out

your clothes, we plan your session based on you or your family’s

personalities, we’ll even plan where on your walls you need artwork.



-The $185 creation fee for the actual session- I don’t put limits on time or how

big a group is, I photograph what we plan out during the consultation. I want

to make sure we get the best images for your walls and/or album, and if it’s a

newborn session or toddler session and the child is just really not having a

good day and we can’t get anything, we reschedule, no big deal.



-About 3-4 weeks later we will get back together and I’ll show you a movie of

all of your best images.



-We’ll walk through which ones would look best on each wall (I photoshop

them onto images I took of your walls during the consultation.)

The extra $185 can be put towards artwork, and don’t worry! You still get the

social media digitals of anything you purchase to be printed. It covers a little

more than an 8x10 print, but you will have the opportunity to upgrade if you’d

like. AND if you choose to purchase an album, it comes with all the social

media sized digital images from the movie I create.



Once your artwork is in, we get back together for a custom framing

appointment. All of my wall art is ready to hang when I deliver it, so the frame

is included in the artwork price, there are upgrades available of course.

The artwork and albums I create are all made with museum quality/heirloom

quality materials, so when I deliver it, I make sure I give you special gloves to

protect it.



We are going to create artwork that you can give your child on their wedding

day, that gives you chills to look at no matter how long it’s been. I can’t wait to

work with you!