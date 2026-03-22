Elevate MN

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Elevate MN

About this event

Elevated Escape Camping Retreat 2026

2185 Chisago St

Taylors Falls, MN 55084, USA

Founders Pass
$120
Available until May 18

This is where it starts.


The Founders Pass is reserved for the first group of individuals who step in early and help shape the energy of Elevated Escape Camping Retreat 2026.


This isn’t just a discounted ticket—this is your opportunity to be part of the foundation.

🌲 What’s Included:

  • Full weekend access (August 21–23, 2026)
  • 3 community meals
  • Coffee & Tea Bar
  • Access to all workshops & experiences
  • Puff N Paint
  • Live music & DJ
  • Campfires & community gatherings
  • Full access to the Elevated Escape experience

⚡ Why Founders Pass?

You’re not just attending—you’re setting the tone.

The first 75 people will:

  • Help define the vibe
  • Build the core community
  • Be remembered as the ones who got in early

🔒 Limited Availability

Only 75 Founders Passes will be released.


Once they’re gone, they’re gone—and pricing increases.

🔥 Final Word

If you’ve been feeling the need to unplug, reset, and reconnect…

This is your sign.

Community Pass
$150
Available until Aug 1

Community Pass

This is where the experience expands.

The Community Pass is for those ready to step into the full Elevated Escape experience and be part of something real—connection, nature, and community coming together for one unforgettable weekend.

🌟 What’s Included:

  • Full weekend access (August 21–23, 2026)
  • 3 community meals
  • Coffee & Tea Bar
  • Access to all workshops & experiences
  • Puff N Paint
  • Live music & DJ
  • Campfires & community gatherings
  • Full access to the Elevated Escape experience

🤝 Why Community Pass?

This is where the retreat truly comes to life.

You’ll be joining a growing group of individuals who are choosing to unplug, reset, and reconnect—not just with nature, but with each other.

Whether you’re coming solo or with friends, you’ll step into a space built on authenticity, openness, and shared experience.

⏳ Limited Availability

As Founders Pass sells out, this becomes the primary way to attend.

Capacity is limited to maintain the experience—once we’re full, we’re full.

🔥 Final Word

You don’t need more noise.
You need a weekend like this.

👉 Secure your Community Pass and be part of Elevated Escape 2026.

Saturday Day Pass
$75
Available until Aug 24

Saturday Day Pass

Not everyone can commit to the full weekend—but you can still experience the heart of Elevated Escape.

The Saturday Day Pass gives you full access to the most active and immersive day of the retreat, packed with connection, experiences, and community.

📅 Access Details:

Saturday, August 22, 2026
🕖 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

🌲 What’s Included:

  • Full access to Saturday programming
  • Community meals (Saturday)
  • Coffee & Tea Bar
  • Workshops & guided experiences
  • Puff N Paint
  • Live music & DJ
  • Campfires & evening connection

🔥 Why Saturday?

Saturday is the core of the experience.

It’s where:

  • The energy peaks
  • The community fully comes alive
  • The most workshops and activities happen

You’ll step right into the heart of Elevated Escape.

⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Day Pass holders must depart by 10:00 PM
  • No overnight camping included
  • Limited availability to maintain experience quality

💵 Price:

$75 – All Included

🔥 Final Word

If you can’t make the full weekend, don’t miss this.

Come experience the energy.
Come be part of the community.
Come see what Elevated Escape is all about.

👉 Grab your Saturday Day Pass now

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