This is where it starts.





The Founders Pass is reserved for the first group of individuals who step in early and help shape the energy of Elevated Escape Camping Retreat 2026.





This isn’t just a discounted ticket—this is your opportunity to be part of the foundation.

🌲 What’s Included:

Full weekend access (August 21–23, 2026)

3 community meals

Coffee & Tea Bar

Access to all workshops & experiences

Puff N Paint

Live music & DJ

Campfires & community gatherings

Full access to the Elevated Escape experience

⚡ Why Founders Pass?

You’re not just attending—you’re setting the tone.

The first 75 people will:

Help define the vibe

Build the core community

Be remembered as the ones who got in early

🔒 Limited Availability

Only 75 Founders Passes will be released.





Once they’re gone, they’re gone—and pricing increases.

🔥 Final Word

If you’ve been feeling the need to unplug, reset, and reconnect…

This is your sign.