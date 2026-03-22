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About this event
This is where it starts.
The Founders Pass is reserved for the first group of individuals who step in early and help shape the energy of Elevated Escape Camping Retreat 2026.
This isn’t just a discounted ticket—this is your opportunity to be part of the foundation.
You’re not just attending—you’re setting the tone.
The first 75 people will:
Only 75 Founders Passes will be released.
Once they’re gone, they’re gone—and pricing increases.
If you’ve been feeling the need to unplug, reset, and reconnect…
This is your sign.
This is where the experience expands.
The Community Pass is for those ready to step into the full Elevated Escape experience and be part of something real—connection, nature, and community coming together for one unforgettable weekend.
This is where the retreat truly comes to life.
You’ll be joining a growing group of individuals who are choosing to unplug, reset, and reconnect—not just with nature, but with each other.
Whether you’re coming solo or with friends, you’ll step into a space built on authenticity, openness, and shared experience.
As Founders Pass sells out, this becomes the primary way to attend.
Capacity is limited to maintain the experience—once we’re full, we’re full.
You don’t need more noise.
You need a weekend like this.
👉 Secure your Community Pass and be part of Elevated Escape 2026.
Not everyone can commit to the full weekend—but you can still experience the heart of Elevated Escape.
The Saturday Day Pass gives you full access to the most active and immersive day of the retreat, packed with connection, experiences, and community.
Saturday, August 22, 2026
🕖 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Saturday is the core of the experience.
It’s where:
You’ll step right into the heart of Elevated Escape.
$75 – All Included
If you can’t make the full weekend, don’t miss this.
Come experience the energy.
Come be part of the community.
Come see what Elevated Escape is all about.
👉 Grab your Saturday Day Pass now
$
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