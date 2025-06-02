Elevated Voices's Silent Auction

Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii, including:
• A sun-kissed retreat at your choice of resort from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands on Oahu or the Big Island for 2 adults and 2 children for 7 nights One room/One bathroom. Choice of one queen size or two double bed(s). *
• An elegant suite perfect for unwinding in paradise
• First-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more**
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.****
* Please note, the image displayed depicts a hotel room type at one of multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.|
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
** Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
*** Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including
July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Jewel Of Mexico Luxury Vacation Getaway
$1,155
Starting bid
Embrace romance in Mexico in a
breathtaking luxury resort, including:
• A stunning master room in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts for two guests (2 adults AND 2 children under 12 included) over four nights* Choice of king size bed or two double beds
• Upscale amenities from sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, and waterparks, to spas, golf courses, and more*
• Exclusive on-site entertainment, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning. *Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, or Mazatlán. Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks.
• A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.
• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.
Las Vegas Lights Luxury Vacation Getaway
$1,195
Starting bid
Hit the jackpot in Las Vegas with an unmissable getaway, including:
• A golden getaway to your choice of a luxe hotel stay from a selection of top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands for 2 adults and up to 2 children over 5 nights*
• Access to resort amenities and a luxurious, spacious suite**
• A sought-after location by the Las Vegas Strip, and the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar's Palace, and Madame Tussauds minutes away
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.***
*Please note, images vary depending upon resort. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children.
* Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
* Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable upon check-out. Resort amenities vary destination and may incur additional fees for access.
* Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays, including July 4th, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
New Orleans Omni Royal Orleans Hotel Vacation Getaway
$2,000
Starting bid
Experience the Omni Royal Orleans which anchors the beautiful French Quarter at the fashionable
intersection of St. Louis and Royal streets. From the marble lobby to the crystal chandeliers overhead,
this historic Four Diamond New Orleans hotel reflects a more sophisticated time. Step onto the rooftop pool deck or the wrought iron balcony of select guest rooms to look down on the street activity of the bustling French Quarter. Right outside the double doors, discover the storied architecture, boutique shopping and cultural experiences that The Big Easy has to offer. Just two blocks away, Bourbon Street resonates with activity and excitement.
The entertaining demonstration class at the New Orleans School of Cooking is held in a renovated molasses warehouse, built in the early 1800s in the heart of the French Quarter. The popular lunch class includes generous samplings of the demonstrated items as well as recipes, coffee, iced tea and
beer.
Your trip for two includes:
• 3 days/2 nights accommodations at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel
• All room-related taxes
• Demonstration class at the New Orleans School of Cooking
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Demonstration class takes place on specific days of the week and at specific times. If class is not available, it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Hotel may be substituted with equal or
similar accommodations. Blackout dates: Jan 1, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Jul 2-5, Oct 29-31, Dec 31. A minimum 45
day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
Chicago IL Wrigley Field Omni Hotel Vacation Getaway
$2,500
Starting bid
Placed in the heart of Chicago's famed Michigan Ave, the Omni Chicago Hotel offers the only all-suite
luxury accommodations on Michigan Avenue. Located along the Magnificent Mile, the hotel boasts over 300 guest suites, each including its own spacious living area. Embracing the iconic architecture within Chicago, the hotel highlights historical elements of Louis Sullivan's intricate sketches, the Chicago
School's building materials and the whimsy modern sculptures synonymous with the city.
Watching a Chicago Cubs baseball game from a Wrigley Field rooftop club puts you right in the heart of
the action. With state of the art facilities geared toward food, fun and baseball, a Wrigley rooftop is
the perfect place to watch the game. The rooftop’s location overlooking the outfield wall ensures that all guests will not only enjoy an unobstructed view of magnificent Wrigley Field, but are close enough to feel as though they are part of the action.
Your trip for two includes:
• 3 days/2 night accommodations at the Omni Chicago Hotel
• Access Passes for two to a Wrigley Field Rooftop for any One Regular Season Chicago Cubs baseball
game
• Unlimited food and beverages while at the game
• All room-related taxes
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards
cannot be replaced. Wrigley Field rooftop tickets are subject to availability, some restrictions may apply. A 60 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
Savannah GA, Historical Trolley Vacation Getaway
$2,100
Starting bid
Savannah is one of the South's most cherished destinations, with a location at the top of Georgia's 100
mile coast, scenic routes, inspiring artists, colonial culture, old haunts and more, and you are invited to experience its splendor. The Andaz Savannah introduces you to the meandering heart of Savannah -
within a few steps of the hotel in any direction lie a treasure of squares, historic registered places and
world-class shopping and dining, and the Thompson Savannah is an urban oasis along the Savannah River's edge.
So if sittin’ a spell sounds more like your speed, then ride along and see all the highlights of Savannah’s
Historic District in about 90 minutes. But if you’re the type who likes to see things for yourself (and who doesn’t?) then this On/Off tour is a great way to make a day of it as you meander past 14 stops at the city’s most popular historic sites. This historical trolley tour is sure to please!
Your trip for two includes:
• 3 days/2 nights accommodations at the Andaz Savannah or the Thompson Savannah
• All room-related taxes
• Historical Trolley Tour
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards
cannot be replaced. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available, it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Hotel may be substituted with equal or similar accommodations. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Vacation Getaway
$1,600
Starting bid
Toss your cares to the wind for an incredible vacation in the hot destination of Cabo San Lucas, where
you can enjoy the charm of the town, a party Mecca full of conga lines and tequila and funky bars.
Regardless of the hotel you choose, you'll stay in a four- or five-star luxury hotel, replete with convenient amenities to make your stay everything you desire. Cabo San Lucas is brimming with wonders of the local culture to the vibrant nightlife and a delicious dining scene, to the flair of a wide
variety of daytime activities, such as sports fishing, horseback riding, sunset cruises, water sports and
golf.
Your trip for two includes:
• 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
• All room-related taxes
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards
cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. At least one traveler must be 25 years of age or older. Blackout dates: 23 Dec-2 Jan. Holiday travel will require a supplemental fee. Standard package is for two guests. Up to two children can be added at no additional cost at the time of booking. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Travelers are responsible for applicable resort fees. Check in for Hacienda Encantada Los Cabos must occur on a Saturday. Check in for Hacienda Del Mar Los Cabos must occur on either Thursday, Saturday or Monday. A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Food and beverages are not included.
CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancelation more than 36 days prior to arrival is subject to a $129.00 rebooking fee.
Cancelation 35-15 days prior to arrival is subject to a $279.00 rebooking fee. Trip protection is available for
$59.00 at the time of booking. With trip protection, there is no rebooking fee for cancelations more than 36 days prior to arrival and a $99.00 rebooking fee is due for cancelations 35-15 days prior to arrival. Cancelation less than 14 days prior to arrival, with or without trip protection, is subject to forfeiture of reservations and funds.
All Inclusive Luxury Vacation Getaway
$2,100
Starting bid
The breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture and essence of Mexico beckon you to visit and unwind, from
the pristine Pacific coastline to the laid back vibes of Tulum; whether you dive into stunning waters or explore Mexican culture on dry land, you'll be with your loved one amid the natural wonders, scenic ancient ruins, soaring cliffs, charming society, inspired art, superb food, tangy tequila, and parties along the playas in Mexico! Just a few hours south of Miami is the Dominican Republic, the second largest Caribbean country, known for its hospitality and diversity; this lush tropical island paradise boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, 250 miles of the world's top beaches, pulsing merengue music, and ancient relics! Regardless of the destination you choose, you'll stay at a World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resort, each one designed for you in one of nearly a dozen cherished destinations.
Your couple trip for two includes:
• 5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams
Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel,
Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa, Hyatt Ziva Riviera, Hyatt Zilara Riviera
Maya or Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Cancun (Complete hotel list available upon request)
• All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
• Non-motorized activities
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Package for couples only. Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability.
Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Travelers must be residents of either the United States or Canada.
Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Holiday travel dates may be available at an additional cost. Any upgrades,
additional nights, or adding additional guests must be booked directly with the resort after the original package
booking is completed. A minimum 60 day advance reservation is required.
CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancelation more than 16 days prior to arrival is subject to rebooking with full credit.
Cancelation less than 16 days prior to arrival is subject to a 2- night penalty.
Nascar Driving Experience For One
$1,350
Starting bid
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar, suited up and speeding along at speeds of up
to 150 mph. What a thrill being behind the wheel of REAL NASCAR racecars that have all been raced in
competition.
You start the day being suited up. Then a 45 minute classroom session. Finally the experience of a
lifetime, 8 minutes of putting the pedal to the metal and seeing if you have what it takes to be a
NASCAR driver!
There is no lead car to follow and no instructor riding with you. Using an in-car radio, the instructor guides you out onto the track. They'll work with you and the other students on accelerating, braking, passing, and finding your fastest line. With your loved ones on the sidelines watching, experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of a heart-pumping, white-knuckle race car drive. You focus on the track
ahead while the roar of the engine drowns out every other thought. When the checkered flag waves, it's back into the pits and out of your safety gear. The best thing you'll take with you is the memory of your once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
Your NASCAR Driving Experience includes:
• One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway
• Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way
radio communication) and a HANS Device
• DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card
• If NASCAR driving experience is not availalble or is not offered in your city, and travel is required,
please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/Gift Cards are
not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed or expired. All drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. Since the race cars don't have doors, all drivers must have the ability to climb through a 15" high by 28" wide window that sits 35" from the ground. Drivers must be at least 5 feet tall. Maximum height is 6 feet 4 inches. Waist and chest can be no bigger than 52". No racing experience is required. All of the vehicles are
standard transmission, if you need help operating a standard vehicle the pit crews will help you leave the pit area and get you up to speed quickly. Driving dates vary by location. Dates are subject to change and new dates may be added. In the event of inclement weather or situations out of the racing experience's control, a gift card will be issued or you may be rescheduled. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid through 12/31/2026.
Stephenson County Farmers Market Basket
$30
Starting bid
Basket includes branded tote bag, partnership cash, and assorted market goods.
Davis & Company Productions Bundle
$150
Starting bid
Includes: JBL Go 4 | Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker (priced at 49.95 ) JBL Flip 6 | Bluetooth Speaker (priced at 129.95), two company branded beanie hats, and two company branded t-shirts.
Friends of Freeport Masonic
$50
Starting bid
Includes fishing and tackle box basket
Carson Marie Photography Session
Free
Starting bid
This is a donation based auction item! All bids go towards funding Elevated Voices' mission; highest donor wins. Congrats!!!! You won a FREE intimate family or couple session. Good for ONE hour of maternity, couple, or family photos. Call to book! 815-616-9397
Freeport School District FSD 145 Gift Basket
$20
Starting bid
Gift basket themed perfectly for any Freeport Pretzel fan! Includes assorted snacks, pens, pretzel regalia, an insulated cup, and more!
“A Shy Little Chey" - Photograph by Edward Curtis
$250
Starting bid
Donated by Quiet Souls. By Edward Curtis. His work aimed to document the lives and cultures of various tribes before they were, in his view, lost to assimilation.
Jewelry Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Jewelry graciously donated by St. John United Church of Christ. Bundle includes a necklace, decorative bobby (hair) pins, and a gold plated link bracelet.
Personal Chef & Culinary Experience by Chef Marcus Evans
$1,500
Starting bid
Enjoy a 5-course, in-home plated dinner for 10 guests curated by Chef Marcus Evans. “An Ode to Pretzel City” celebrates Freeport with locally inspired dishes like bacon & beer cheese soup (Generation’s Brewery), pork tenderloin with Riesling sauce (Mrs. Mike’s Chips), and a decadent layered dessert featuring pretzels and ganache. One-month notice required; host location must accommodate 10 guests and prep space.
UBX3 Photography Session
$250
Starting bid
Capture your essence with a professional photography session by UBX3. Choose from a creative location in Freeport or elevate your shoot in Chicago with access to breathtaking rooftops and urban views. Perfect for portraits, branding, or creative content. Package Including 3 locations, 3 outfit changes & 20 images.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!