Elevated Voices's Silent Auction

Imagine yourself behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar, suited up and speeding along at speeds of up to 150 mph. What a thrill being behind the wheel of REAL NASCAR racecars that have all been raced in competition. You start the day being suited up. Then a 45 minute classroom session. Finally the experience of a lifetime, 8 minutes of putting the pedal to the metal and seeing if you have what it takes to be a NASCAR driver! There is no lead car to follow and no instructor riding with you. Using an in-car radio, the instructor guides you out onto the track. They'll work with you and the other students on accelerating, braking, passing, and finding your fastest line. With your loved ones on the sidelines watching, experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of a heart-pumping, white-knuckle race car drive. You focus on the track ahead while the roar of the engine drowns out every other thought. When the checkered flag waves, it's back into the pits and out of your safety gear. The best thing you'll take with you is the memory of your once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Your NASCAR Driving Experience includes: • One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway • Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way radio communication) and a HANS Device • DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card • If NASCAR driving experience is not availalble or is not offered in your city, and travel is required, please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616 TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/Gift Cards are not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed or expired. All drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. Since the race cars don't have doors, all drivers must have the ability to climb through a 15" high by 28" wide window that sits 35" from the ground. Drivers must be at least 5 feet tall. Maximum height is 6 feet 4 inches. Waist and chest can be no bigger than 52". No racing experience is required. All of the vehicles are standard transmission, if you need help operating a standard vehicle the pit crews will help you leave the pit area and get you up to speed quickly. Driving dates vary by location. Dates are subject to change and new dates may be added. In the event of inclement weather or situations out of the racing experience's control, a gift card will be issued or you may be rescheduled. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid through 12/31/2026.

