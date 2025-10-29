Elevation Dance Booster Club

Offered by

Elevation Dance Booster Club

Elevation Dance Booster Club's Memberships

RETURNING Membership x 1 dancer
$40

Valid until May 30

This is for returning booster club members with 1 dancer.


($40 annual fee)

RETURNING Membership x 2 dancers
$80

Valid until May 30

This is for returning booster club members with 2 dancers.


($40 annual fee per dancer)

RETURNING Membership x 3 dancers
$120

Valid until May 30

This is for returning booster club members with 3 dancers.


($40 annual fee per dancer)

NEW Membership x 1 dancer
$90

Valid until May 30

This is for new booster club members with 1 dancer.


(one time $50 joining fee and $40 annual fee)

NEW Membership x 2 dancers
$130

Valid until May 30

This is for new booster club members with 2 dancers.


(one time $50 joining fee and $40 annual fee per dancer)

NEW Membership x 3 dancers
$170

Valid until May 30

This is for new booster club members with 3 dancers.


(one time $50 joining fee and $40 annual fee per dancer)

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