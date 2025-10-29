Elevation Dance Booster Club's Memberships

Offered by
Valid until May 30
This is for returning booster club members with 1 dancer.
($40 annual fee)
Valid until May 30
This is for returning booster club members with 2 dancers.
($40 annual fee per dancer)
Valid until May 30
This is for returning booster club members with 3 dancers.
($40 annual fee per dancer)
Valid until May 30
This is for new booster club members with 1 dancer.
(one time $50 joining fee and $40 annual fee)
Valid until May 30
This is for new booster club members with 2 dancers.
(one time $50 joining fee and $40 annual fee per dancer)
Valid until May 30
This is for new booster club members with 3 dancers.
(one time $50 joining fee and $40 annual fee per dancer)
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