Eleven Inc's Silent Auction

2211 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA

Bink The Artist- Exclusive Painting (1 of 1)
$1,000

Starting bid

$3,000+ value

Houston's own @bink_theartist auctioning one of his most sought-after pieces. Dont miss out!

Porsche for the Weekend
$300

Starting bid

$2,000 value Weekend drive available at noon on Friday and the vehicle is to be returned the following Monday by noon.

Texas Gun Club -3 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

$300 value

Stafford, TX Location only

Perry's Steakhouse Dinner for two
$50

Starting bid

$250 value

Consuela Tote Bag
$50

Starting bid

$300 value

Bells Life Enhancement -30 day all access plus starter kit
$50

Starting bid

$300 value

Personal training

Contrast Therapy

Group Classes


Stafford, TX

Wine Basket with Vino & Vinyl Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$175 value

Donated by Davis-Francis Allstate

Vino & Vinyl Sugarland

Shades Nail Bar-Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

$200 value

Gift card

Scrub

Cuticle Oil


Studio A-Kerastase gift box item
Studio A-Kerastase gift box
$50

Starting bid

$250 value

