This is a general admission ticket that includes reserved seating! Reserve your spot in the back two rows of the lower section or the front two rows of the upper section for prime seating! This ticket does not include a kit.
This is a general admission ticket that includes reserved seating! Reserve your spot in the back two rows of the lower section or the front two rows of the upper section for prime seating! This ticket does not include a kit.
Interactive Kit Only
$15
This is an interactive kit only. You must purchase a movie ticket to access this event.
This is an interactive kit only. You must purchase a movie ticket to access this event.