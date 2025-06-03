Elf

924 W Garland Ave

Spokane, WA 99205, USA

General Admission
$15
This is a movie ticket only. Kit and reserved seating not included.
VIP Ticket (General admission ticket + reserved seating)
$20
This is a general admission ticket that includes reserved seating! Reserve your spot in the back two rows of the lower section or the front two rows of the upper section for prime seating! This ticket does not include a kit.
Interactive Kit Only
$15
This is an interactive kit only. You must purchase a movie ticket to access this event.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing