Elf Movie Night

Hosted by
About this event
Help us bring a little extra sweet to the holidays by sponsoring a hot cocoa goodie bag. This cocoa reindeer comes with all the fixings and will be a sweet takeaway.
Give the gift of experience by sponsoring our complimentary ornament decorating table.
Is it even a movie night without popcorn?! Please help sponsor the LPA Popcorn Station and let's make sure everyone gets complimentary popcorn with their movie.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!