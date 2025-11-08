🎄 Elf My Yard Fundraiser 🎅

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Brighten someone’s day with a beautiful poinsettia and a hand-made Christmas card delivered to their door!
Perfect for friends, family, neighbors, teachers, or residents in assisted living who could use a little extra Christmas cheer.
A holiday stocking filled with a North Pole certificate, candy, stickers, and other fun holiday surprises!
Choose your certificate:
Each purchase includes one stocking and a certificate for each child listed.
Delivered right to your porch — sneak it inside after bedtime for an extra touch of Christmas magic!
Relax and take a night off from planning elf antics — let our elves bring the fun outside!
We’ll decorate your porch and bushes with red, white, and green streamers for a festive surprise.
Choose your sign:
A lighthearted and joyful way to spread Christmas cheer throughout your neighborhood!
Santa’s scout elves are on a special mission!
Your “Elf in Training” will leave a letter from the North Pole and cover your front or side door in wrapping paper, creating a magical surprise for the next morning.
Perfect for families who love their Elf on the Shelf traditions!
Enjoy a cozy Christmas movie night together!
A popcorn bucket will be delivered to your porch, filled with popcorn, hot cocoa, and candy canes.
Includes a festive sign that says, “We’re popping by for a Christmas movie night together!”
Delivered right to your porch — you can bring it inside after bedtime to keep the magic alive!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!