🎄 Elf My Yard Fundraiser 🎅

🌺 Bringing Good Cheer
$15

Brighten someone’s day with a beautiful poinsettia and a hand-made Christmas card delivered to their door!
Perfect for friends, family, neighbors, teachers, or residents in assisted living who could use a little extra Christmas cheer.

🎅 Making a List, Checking It Twice
$20

holiday stocking filled with a North Pole certificatecandystickers, and other fun holiday surprises!

Choose your certificate:

  • “Santa is still watching…” 👀
  • “You’re on the Nice List!” 🌟

Each purchase includes one stocking and a certificate for each child listed.
Delivered right to your porch — sneak it inside after bedtime for an extra touch of Christmas magic!

❄️ Up to Snow Good
$10

Relax and take a night off from planning elf antics — let our elves bring the fun outside!
We’ll decorate your porch and bushes with red, white, and green streamers for a festive surprise.

Choose your sign:

  • “We’ve Been Up to Snow Good”
  • “You’ve Been Elfed!”

A lighthearted and joyful way to spread Christmas cheer throughout your neighborhood!

🧝 Elf in Training
$10

Santa’s scout elves are on a special mission!
Your “Elf in Training” will leave a letter from the North Pole and cover your front or side door in wrapping paper, creating a magical surprise for the next morning.
Perfect for families who love their Elf on the Shelf traditions!

🍿 Popping By for Movie Night
$15

Enjoy a cozy Christmas movie night together!
popcorn bucket will be delivered to your porch, filled with popcornhot cocoa, and candy canes.
Includes a festive sign that says, “We’re popping by for a Christmas movie night together!”

Delivered right to your porch — you can bring it inside after bedtime to keep the magic alive!

