"Elf" Overture Dinner

200 N Broadway

De Pere, WI 54115, USA

$150

We invite you to join us for our next exciting evening on Wednesday, November 19, beginning at The Union Hotel for a delicious meal and opening night performance of Elf.


Ticket Includes:

Dinner at The Union Hotel and premier seating at Birder Players production of ELF!


Seating is limited. Reserve now!


All proceeds support Birder Studio’s ARTreach Program. Contributions are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

