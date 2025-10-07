"Elf" Overture Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
We invite you to join us for our next exciting evening on Wednesday, November 19, beginning at The Union Hotel for a delicious meal and opening night performance of Elf.
Ticket Includes:
Dinner at The Union Hotel and premier seating at Birder Players production of ELF!
$150 donation per person.
Seating is limited. Reserve now!
All proceeds support Birder Studio’s ARTreach Program. Contributions are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!