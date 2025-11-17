Elf Shelf Experiences - DGJWC

Join us for an unforgettable evening of culinary artistry with Chef Matt Ryan as he crafts a multi-course dinner with cocktail pairing.





Chef Matt has honed his skills in some of Chicago’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Longman & Eagle, Michelin-starred Schwa, Dusek’s Board & Beer, and City Mouse at The Ace Hotel - Now working as a private chef.





Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, seasonal inspirations, and Chef Matt’s innovative approach to modern American cuisine—all while supporting DG58 Families in need.





Chef Matt is happy to accommodate dietary restrictions and preferences, including vegetarian and gluten-free requests.





Reserve your seat and indulge in a dining experience that supports a great cause.





Date: May 8th 2026

Hosted By: Justine Kuryliw, Patty Richards, and Nikki Wilson

Location: 4909 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove

Tickets: $150 per person [7 seats only]