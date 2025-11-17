Elf Shelf Experiences - DGJWC

Join us for an unforgettable evening of culinary artistry with Chef Matt Ryan as he crafts a multi-course dinner with cocktail pairing.
Chef Matt has honed his skills in some of Chicago’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Longman & Eagle, Michelin-starred Schwa, Dusek’s Board & Beer, and City Mouse at The Ace Hotel - Now working as a private chef.
Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, seasonal inspirations, and Chef Matt’s innovative approach to modern American cuisine—all while supporting DG58 Families in need.
Chef Matt is happy to accommodate dietary restrictions and preferences, including vegetarian and gluten-free requests.
Reserve your seat and indulge in a dining experience that supports a great cause.
Date: May 8th 2026
Hosted By: Justine Kuryliw, Patty Richards, and Nikki Wilson
Location: 4909 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove
Tickets: $150 per person [7 seats only]
Whether you’ve always wanted to learn Mahjong or just need a refresher, this event is perfect for beginners. Enjoy an evening of Mahjong lessons and play—no experience required!
We’ll have wine, snacks and plenty of friendly competition as you master the tiles and meet new friends.
Date: February 26, 2026 | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Hosted By: Meredith Van Syckle
Location: 4600 Linscott Ave., Downers Grove
Tickets: $80 per person [11 seats only]
Cadet, you are hereby summoned to a Fourth Wing themed book club experience! Prepare for entry into the Empyrean and join fellow riders for a dragon-sized discussion about our favorite lightning & shadow wielders! IYKYK!
Bring your insights, hot takes, and maybe even your own dragon.
Drinks, heavy apps, and Fourth Wing swag included!
Date: March 7, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.
Hosted By: Becky Bettinger, Sam Figueroa & Cathy Lykins
Location: Basgiath War College (Cathy's Basement)
Tickets: $50 per person [15 seats only]
Join us for a relaxed and creative cookie-decorating experience! Learn simple techniques, experiment with fun designs, and enjoy light snacks and drinks while you decorate (and taste!) your delicious creations.
Includes: Cookies, icing, decorating supplies, and drinks
Date: Spring 2026
Hosted By: Katy Parise, Nicole Robertson, and Suma Raman
Location: 4533 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove
Tickets: $50 per person [10 seats only]
Grab your best girlfriend and join hosts Kelly, Maria, and Sarah for a fabulous Galentine’s Night In at Kelly Dussman’s home in Downers Grove!
Enjoy a relaxed evening filled with wine, snacks, and laughter, plus a hands-on Galentine’s craft where you’ll design your own love-inspired bracelet featuring pieces from Keg + Meg.
Celebrate friendship, creativity, and a little sparkle — the perfect way to say cheers to your favorite DGJWC.
Date: January 29, 2026 | 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Hosted By: Kelly Dussman, Maria Miyares-O’Connor & Sarah Wilhite
Location: Kelly Dussman's Home
Tickets: $45 per person [15 seats only]
Treat yourself to a cozy evening of laughter, comfort, and connection. Slip into your comfiest PJs and join us for a laid-back night featuring delicious snacks, bubbly drinks, and relaxing self-care touches — the ultimate girls’ night in!
Date: January 10, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. - Midnight
Hosted By: Suma Raman & Nicole Robertson
Location: 4533 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove
Tickets: $40 per person [10 seats only]
Curl up with a great read and even better company! Join us for a relaxed and social book club gathering where we’ll enjoy lively conversation, snacks, and drinks while sharing our thoughts on a selected book.
Date: March 2026
Hosted By: Maria Miyares-O’Connor & Sarah Wilhite
Location: Sarah's Home
Tickets: $30 per person [12 seats only]
Unwind, stretch, and sip with a one-of-a-kind wellness-meets-fun experience led by our very own Cindy Maquet, owner of CCM Health & Fitness and
Katie Schumacker, owner of (Good) Juju yoga.
Start with a private SCULPTING BARRE + REJUVINATING yoga session designed for all levels, then toast your hard work with delicious MIMOSAS and good company.
(Barre led by Cindy, Yoga led by Katie)
Perfect for friends, or a girls’ day out.
Date: January 10, 2026 | 11:15 a.m.
Location: Bar + Yoga at Good Juju in Westmont, followed by Mimosas at NEAT
Tickets: $30 per person [20 seats only]
Please join the Health and Wellness Committee for this unique EXPERIENCE that teaches realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women.
The experience focuses on awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and risk avoidance, followed by hands-on physical defense training to help participants defend themselves against potential attackers.
You are invited to bring your friends and daughters, but we recommend they are High School age or older because the subject matter focuses on assault related content.
We hope this experience empowers individuals to make safer choices and teaches strategies for protecting yourself from different types of assaults.
Date: January 25, 2026 | 2:00 p.m.
Provided By: Lisa Tazelaar
Location: Basement [St. Luke's Church]
Tickets: $25 per person [30 seats only]
Strengthen, tone, and kick off the new year with a fun Barre class at Versa Dance!
The instructor is donating her time so 100% of proceeds support District 58 families in need.
Bring a mat + water • All levels welcome
Only 18 spots — grab yours fast!
Tickets: $25 per person (18 max.)
Date: Monday, January 12
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Versa5 | Downers Grove
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!