Elgin Opera House SEASON PASS ~ OHYA Fundraiser!

Offered by
About this shop
6 Show Season Pass: A Season Pass is the best way to purchase Opera House Tickets! Details at https://www.elginoperahouse.com/box-office After your order, our Box Office Manager will contact you to arrange your bookings. Box office 541-663-6324
12 Show Season Pass: A Season Pass is the best way to purchase Opera House Tickets! Details at https://www.elginoperahouse.com/box-office After your order, our Box Office Manager will contact you to arrange your bookings. Box office 541-663-6324
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!