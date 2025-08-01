ELHS PTSO 2025-2026 Membership

Student Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

STUDENTS - Join US!


Teacher Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

TEACHERS - Join Us!


Family Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

FAMILY MEMBERS - Join US!


$50 Donation Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Want to give a Donation? We will put it to good use! We THANK YOU for supporting ELHS! We will give it back to the students, teachers, and staff!

$100 Donation Membership
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Want to give a Donation? We will put it to good use! We THANK YOU for supporting ELHS! We will give it back to the students, teachers, and staff!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing