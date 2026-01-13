ELHS PTSO

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ELHS PTSO

About this raffle

ELHS PTSO's Winter Raffle 2026

Prize 1: Fondue Fun
$5

Fondue Fun- $150 Melting Pot gift card

Prize 2: Spa and Sparkle
$5

Spa and Sparkle- Proper Beauty Bar Brazilian Blowout(value $240) or a Level 3 Headspa (value $199) and a Kendra Scott necklace and earrings

Prize 3: Sunday Funday
$5

Sunday Funday- $100 Dave and Busters Power Play Cards, 2 Whitewater Center Day Passes (value $160), $50 Top Golf gift certificate (can be used anyday of the week)

Prize 4: Birkdale Bonanza
$5

Bar Taco dinner for 2, $35 Bad Daddy's, $25 Inizio Pizza, Burton's $50 Gift Card, $25 First Watch Cafe

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