ELHS PTSO's Winter Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Fondue Fun- $150 Melting Pot gift card
Spa and Sparkle- Proper Beauty Bar Brazilian Blowout(value $240) or a Level 3 Headspa (value $199) and a Kendra Scott necklace and earrings
Sunday Funday- $100 Dave and Busters Power Play Cards, 2 Whitewater Center Day Passes (value $160), $50 Top Golf gift certificate (can be used anyday of the week)
Bar Taco dinner for 2, $35 Bad Daddy's, $25 Inizio Pizza, Burton's $50 Gift Card, $25 First Watch Cafe
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