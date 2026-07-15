Elias Kent Kane Chapter, NSDAR Membership Dues & Donations

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Payable by October 15 - Includes National dues $52, State dues $8, District IV dues $0.75 and EKK Chapter dues $24.25
Members paying dues after October 15 should also add this late fee to their cart.
As an associate member of the EKK Chapter, you are required to pay only $10 annually to our chapter. You are responsible for paying you annual membership dues under the chapter you belong to as a full-time member.
Our yearbooks are filled with valuable information for members, including order of business, contact information, calendar of events, Bylaws & Standing Rules, etc. Yearbooks are available in emailed digital format, however if you would like one printed, please add this line item to your cart. You will be able to pick it up at the next chapter meeting or genealogy workshop.
Unrestricted donations are necessary and greatly appreciated in order for our chapter to function. Your donation will be used to fund the budgeted items for chapter operations which include but are not limited to Officer & Committees Expenses, Program Speakers, and Postal Expenses. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
Donations to this fund covers the cost, not to exceed $200.00, for a chapter member in good standing who has received NSDAR approval to mark the grave of the patriot (and spouse) under whom the member originally joined DAR, as well as DAR Insignia Grave Marking that has been approved by the regent. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
Donations to this fund help cover the cost of our $1,000 annual chapter scholarship, which is awarded to one high school senior. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
Donations to this fund will help cover the donations our chapter pays to the National Society for Chapter Achievement Credit. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
Donations to this fund will help cover the donations our chapter pays to the National Society for Chapter Achievement Credit. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
Donations to this fund will help cover the donations our chapter pays to the National Society for Chapter Achievement Credit. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
Donations to this fund will help cover the donations our chapter pays to the National Society for Chapter Achievement Credit. NOTE: Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate.
You should choose this item only if our registrar, regent or treasurer has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75) National dues ($52), State dues ($8), District Dues ($0.75) and Chapter dues ($24.25).
Use this tab only if instructed by our chapter registrar, regent, or treasurer. Use only when your DAR membership has lapsed and you want to reinstate your membership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!